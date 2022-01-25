Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 25/01/2022

Grando Announces The Brand New Single "Time"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Time" is the latest release from the dynamic rock singer and instrumentalist GRANDO. The single carries you through the loss of a loved one and rises in the anthemic and highly singable chorus, Time. Urgent and filled with authentic emotional depth, this single and forthcoming album "By Your Side" is sure to enthrall the earbuds of rock lovers worldwide. Play, Download and stream the first chapter in his upcoming catalog of meaningful and well-crafted music.

The album was produced by GRANDO
Mixed by Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Biffy Clyro)
Mastered by Brian Lucey (Royal Blood, Arctic Monkeys).

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/grando2/time
https://www.GrandoOfficial.com
Artist: GRANDO
Title: "Time"
ISRC: QZFYZ2243854
UPC: 196698026665






