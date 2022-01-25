Grando Announces The Brand New Single "Time"





UPC: 196698026665 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Time" is the latest release from the dynamic rock singer and instrumentalist GRANDO. The single carries you through the loss of a loved one and rises in the anthemic and highly singable chorus, Time. Urgent and filled with authentic emotional depth, this single and forthcoming album " By Your Side " is sure to enthrall the earbuds of rock lovers worldwide. Play, Download and stream the first chapter in his upcoming catalog of meaningful and well-crafted music.The album was produced by GRANDOMixed by Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Biffy Clyro)Mastered by Brian Lucey (Royal Blood, Arctic Monkeys).https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/grando2/timehttps://www.GrandoOfficial.comArtist: GRANDOTitle: "Time"ISRC: QZFYZ2243854UPC: 196698026665



