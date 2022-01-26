Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson And More Lead The Lineup For The 2022 'iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One'



Capital One Cardholders have exclusive access to special pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning Tuesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT) through Thursday, February 3 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT). Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia announced today the return of the iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One on Saturday, May 7. Now in its ninth year, the 2022 lineup will feature Country music's hottest artists including Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more performing live at the new "Moody Center" in Austin, hosted once again by iHeartMedia's nationally-syndicated top on-air Country personality, Bobby Bones."Country music fans across the country look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival each and every year," said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. "We are thrilled to have such an incredible lineup perform at this year's show and are especially excited to bring our nationally-recognized event to the new Moody Center in Austin for the first time."iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com on Saturday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).iHeartCountry has more than 150 Country stations across the U.S. reaching more than 110 million Country music listeners per month on broadcast alone, making it the largest Country broadcast radio group in America. The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is a part of iHeartMedia's roster of nationally recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, with more partners to be announced. For more information visitiHeartRadio.com/countryfestival.Capital One Cardholders have exclusive access to special pre-sale tickets before the general public for 48 hours only beginning Tuesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT) through Thursday, February 3 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT). Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy a VIP cardholder event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring an intimate performance by Thomas Rhett, complimentary food and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 4 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT (12 p.m. CT) via Ticketmaster.com.



