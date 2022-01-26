Global DAB Transmitter Market To 2028 - Featuring Electrolink, Gatesair And RFE Broadcast Among Others



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The DAB transmitter market is expected to reach US$ 146.02 million by 2028 from US$ 95.88 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2021 to 2028.The overall market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South America. Digital audio broadcasting (DAB) is a digital radio service that uses digital technology to enable broadcasters to package together several radio stations; the process is also called multiplexing. In DAB, analog audio is converted into a digital signal and transmitted in the amplitude modulation (AM) and frequency modulation (FM) range. DAB provides audio output of a compact disc (CD) quality on the FM band and FM-quality audio on the AM band. Advantages of DAB include audio reception with reduced rustle and disturbances caused by other stations. DAB transmitters work on the same frequency and allows users to switch on radio, choose their preferred channel, and listen to the best-quality audio.DAB signals are transmitted in-band, on-channel with several stations carried within the same frequency spectrum. At the transmitting site, the signal is compressed using Moving Picture Experts Group (MPEG) algorithms and modulated using coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (COFDM). DAB offers several advantages over conventional analog transmission, such as improved sound quality, reduced fading effects, enhanced immunity, and reduced noise and other interference. A DAB receiver includes a small display to provide information about the audio content. A few DAB stations provide up-to-the-minute news, sports updates, and weather bulletins. Further, DAB systems support radio data system services to send information to every radio program. Improved features such as band-scans over the entire frequency range is also propelling the growth of the DAB transmitters market.The DAB Transmitter market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into low power DAB transmitters, medium power DAB transmitters, and high power DAB transmitters. The market by end user is bifurcated into broadcasters and network operators.The growing trend of digital audio advertising and podcasts is significantly boosting the DAB transmitter market growth, with key players shifting their advertising budgets toward digital media. Consumer are also inclined toward digital media consumption, and they are spending more time on digital forms of media. People in the US and the UK have been observed to be spending more time on digital media in the last few years. This has led to a paradigm shift in the global advertising industry.The launch of music and podcast streaming apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Soundcloud, and Amazon Music have magnified the demand for digital audio content. Music streaming accounts for ~80% of all music consumption in the US. According to Digilant, a marketing technology company, in 2014, ~7.9 million people in the US paid for a music streaming service, and the number was projected to reach ~72 million by the end of 2020.Moreover, ~116 million people use the ad-supported versions of these platforms, which is bolstering the digital music and podcast streaming industry. Digital audio advertising enables advertisers to access various digital audio advertising channels and reach active listeners across the world. Companies can gain national advertising coverage via news and talk radio, and can take advantage of their native advertising format throughout podcasts. Many digital audio advertising companies are strategically targeting potential audience on the bases of contextual, behavioural, device-type, geographic, and genre relevance for broadcasting radio ads.Market Dynamics:Drivers:Increased Coverage of DAB over Analogue RadiosEfficient Program Transmission Feature of DAB TransmittersRestraints:High Cost of DAB Transmitters due to Technological SuperiorityOpportunities:Surging Demand for DAB Among Geriatric Populations Future Trends: Digital Audio Advertising and Podcasts.



