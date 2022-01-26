Glass Animals Become The Biggest Artist On Top 40 Radio As Heat Waves Makes Historic Climb To #1





● 2 BRIT Awards Nominations: "Song of the Year" for "Heat Waves" and "Best Rock/Alternative Artist" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed GRAMMY Award nominated global sensations Glass Animals continue to break records and reach new career highs in 2022, solidifying them as the biggest rock band in the world. This week, "Heat Waves" climbed to #1 on the Top 40 Radio Chart, a first for the band in their career and a historic 81 weeks after the song was released in 2020. Not to mention, the 11-month, 1-week span between the song's debut on the chart and its reign marks the longest for a #1 in the chart's nearly 30-year history. Impressively, "Heat Waves" - solely written and produced by Dave Bayley - is the first #1 on the chart written by one writer since Ed Sheeran's " Perfect " in 2018 and first #1 written, produced, and performed by one artist since Pharrell Williams' " Happy " in 2014.This week, the global smash hit also peaked at #1 on Spotify's Global Top 50 Chart - making Glass Animals the first British band to ever reach the #1 position. In addition, this past Friday the song ascended to #1 on Spotify's Today's Top Hits Playlist, where it has been featured for over a year. Just a few weeks ago, "Heat Waves" rose to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, breaking another record for the longest climb to Top 5 in Hot 100 history at 51 weeks. It also recently peaked at #1 on Spotify US Top 50 Chart and surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform.With the global success of "Heat Waves" and their Dreamland album over the past year, Glass Animals show no signs of slowing down. In addition to their recent GRAMMY® Awards Nomination for Best New Artist and BRIT Awards Nominations for Song of the Year ("Heat Waves") and Best Rock/Alternative Act, the band is gearing up for a busy spring with the upcoming second leg of their US "Dreamland Tour" in March.See all their incredible accomplishments during their time in Dreamland below!Coming Up In 2022● Band returns to US in March to continue their Dreamland Tour - see dates here● Festival performances at Lighting In A Bottle, BUKU, Reading, Leeds, and more● More new music & collaborationsTopped End Of Year Lists in 2021● Billboard's "Top Rock Artist" of 2021● Variety's Hitmakers' Group of the Year Award● Dave Bayley named Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Songwriter of 2021 (#8)● Named Sirius XM's Class of 2021● "Heat Waves" Named #4 on Spotify's Most Streamed Song of 2021 US List & #9 on Most Streamed Song of 2021 Global List● "Heat Waves" Named #1 Most Streamed Song on Australian Spotify List● Named Song of the Year by Lil Nas X during NPR Interview● "I Don't Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)" Named Top 50 Songs of 2021 by Consequence"Heat Waves" Became The Biggest British Export Of 2021● "Heat Waves"' global success means that Glass Animals have produced the biggest new single export from the UK this year.● The British group is only behind heritage acts Fleetwood Mac with " Dreams " and Queen with " Bohemian Rhapsody " for biggest song of the year from a group.● Band has amassed over 37 million monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing major artists including Lorde, Tyler, the Creator, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, 6Black, Frank Ocean, Childish Gambino, and Tame ImpalaNumber Don't Lie On "Heat Waves"● RIAA Triple Platinum in the US● Over 2 billion streams globally● Over 1 billion streams on Spotify alone● #1 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart for 10 weeks● #1 on Spotify's US Top 50 Chart● #1 on Spotify's Global Top 50 Chart● #1 on Spotify's Today's Top Hits Playlist● #1 on Top 40 Radio Chart● #3 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart● #4 on Spotify's Daily Top 200 Chart● #5 on Hot AC Radio Chart● #5 on Shazam Global Chart● Broke the record for the longest climb to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart Top 5 (Currently #3) with 51 weeks on the chartNominated For Almost Every Music Award Show In 2021● GRAMMY Awards Nomination: Best New Artist● 2 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: "Top Rock Song" and "Top Rock Album" and performed "Heat Waves" live on the show as their first US Award Show Performance - watch here● 2 MTV VMAs Nominations: "Best Alternative" for "Heat Waves" and for "Best Visual Effects" for " Tangerine ● 2 American Music Awards Nominations: "Favorite Pop Duo or Group" and "Favorite Rock Artist"● 2 BRIT Awards Nominations: "Song of the Year" for "Heat Waves" and "Best Rock/Alternative Artist"



