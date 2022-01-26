J. Cole, ASAP Rocky, Future Announced To Headline Rolling Loud Portugal 2022





Known for serving up the biggest shows all around the states, and expanding over the years with its unrivalled stages in Miami, Los Angeles, the Bay Area and New York City, Rolling Loud is now about to make a major mark on the European festival scene.



Leading the charge as one of the most important names in the game for over a decade,



Anticipation builds for the definitive hip hop show finally arriving on European shores, as there's no setting quite like the Praia De Rocha Beach in the summer. Creating a splash with a star-studded line up right from the off, Rolling Loud Portugal brings a wealth of US heavy hitters on a packed bill - with everyone from the ultimate party-starting trap duo Rae Sremmurd, to Gen Z's breakout star Jack Harlow, alongside the Atlanta legend Lil Yachty, and the charismatic entertainer Lil Uzi Vert.



With this, a potent crop of the finest talents representing the UK are also announced today, including two of Grime's most influential figures



Since first emerging in 2015, Rolling Loud has been known for serving up a who's who of the biggest, best and hottest in the scene right now, and Portugal in 2022 will be no exception. All of the world's most prevalent rappers are beach bound this July, with the likes of



With more names to come, the first wave of acts goes on to include Don Toliver, Shenseea,



No festival experience is changing the game quite like Rolling Loud. An unrivalled brand serving up the biggest and best hip-hop lineups on the planet, and now the long-awaited debut edition in Portugal is due to set the bar for hip hop fans all around Europe. Rolling Loud Portugal boasts a huge line up across three full days and two outdoor stages, and launches off the back of some huge moments for the festival in 2021.



Rolling Loud has become a leading cultural voice and the ultimate destination for momentous performances for artists stepping up to the big leagues. A must for all fans looking to catch their favourite acts, and with more names and surprises still to be announced for 2022,



Pre-sale access will be available from 10AM GMT Friday 28th January, with full General Sale access then available from 12PM GMT Friday 28th January. For more information head here: https://www.rollingloudportugal.com/



Announced Today:

J. COLE, A$AP ROCKY, FUTURE AJ TRACEY, ALEESHA, BABYSANTANA, BAS, BIA, BKTHERULA, CENTRAL CEE, CITY MORGUE, COI LERAY, DABABY, DANNY TOWERS, D-BLOCK EUROPE, DDG, DON TOLIVER, FAT NICK, FIVIO FOREIGN, FLO MILLI, IVORIAN DOLL, JACK HARLOW K. CHARLES, KAASH PAIGE, KEN CAR$ON, KENNY MASON, KEY GLOCK, LAKEYAH LANCEY FOUX, LIL BABY, LIL SKIES, LIL TECCA, LIL UZI VERT, LIL YACHTY, LON3R JOHNY, LUCKI, M HUNCHO, MAXO KREAM, MINGUITO, MORRAY, MS. BANKS NLE CHOPPA, PI'ERRE BOURNE, POUYA, RAE SREMMURD, RICO NASTY ROBB BANK$, RODDY RICCH, SAM WISE, SHASIMONE, SHECK WES SHENSEEA, SKEPTA, SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD, SKODI, SLEEPY HALLOW SOFAYGO, TOKENVLONE, TRIPPIE REDD, TYLA YAWEH, YOUNG NUDY

PLUS SURPRISE GUESTS



Rolling Loud Portugal takes place between July 6th-8th 2022 at Praia De Rocha Beach, Portimao, The Algarve, Portugal

Presale access opens 10AM GMT Friday 28th January

Full general release access from 12PM GMT Friday 28th January



Rolling Loud was founded as a one-day festival in 2015 by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, and quickly evolved into a global behemoth hosting annual festivals in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, The Bay Area and now Europe.

"In four and a half years — beginning small in Miami, and now promoting Coachella-sized events around the country — Rolling Loud has established itself as a playground for the young...This time last year, many of the rappers now drawing crowds of several thousand were barely known." - The New York Times

"Rolling Loud is the be-all of hip-hop festivals." - Billboard

"The Rolling Loud New York experiment was a success—one which will likely earn it a return trip to the city in future years. Far from a traditional NYC rap experience, it was a two-day event that catered to the genre's youngest fans, with an eye squarely focused on the future." - Complex

"Rolling Loud continues to prove its hip-hop tastemaking status is no fluke" - Pollstar

https://www.rollingloudportugal.com/

https://www.instagram.com/rollingloud.pt/

https://twitter.com/RollingLoud/

