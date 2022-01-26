Shanice Ashley Signs A New Record Deal With HILIFE Music Group





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Shanice Ashley has signed a new recording contract with UK record company HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, flagship company of HILIFE GROUP.HILIFE MUSIC GROUP announced the exciting news this week following Shanice Ashley signing a two-album deal.The R&B Singer-Songwriter, Model and Actress has also now confirmed that she has signed a new contract with HILIFE MUSIC GROUP and that the first album will be released this year. Shanice Ashley made obvious her delight to be reunited with HILIFE MUSIC GROUP and to be working with the staff once again, having previously put pen to paper with the record company. furthermore, the singer expressed her joy to be releasing new music for the first time in over three years, much to her fan's and her own excitement.Chief Executive officer Adrian Fife said "I am delighted to finally have signed Shanice Ashley for a second time, she has had a great career up until this point and we are thrilled to be part of her next step, and having already heard some of the new music, I can confirm that Shanice Ashley is fully on top of her game." Shanice Ashley added to the statement by saying "even after all of this time, I am still highly motivated and very excited to be bringing new idea's material and music to the world once again." Shanice Ashley's first single is due to be released in February and the album release scheduled for later this year, she is one of the HILIFE MUSIC GROUP Artists that will be releasing music in line with HILIFE MUSIC GROUP 15-year anniversary, with several other music releases planned throughout the year, other events include sporting activities and brand exclusive limited addition clothing releases by JORVINCI and HILIFE DESIGNER BRANDS." Shanice Ashley will also be embarking on a tour across the UK and Ireland later this year. It will undoubtedly be an exciting year for Shanice Ashley and her fans. For more information about HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, please visit https://www.hilifemusicgroup.com/



