Hurray For The Riff Raff Announces UK, European Summer Tour





Life on Earth, due February 18 on Nonesuch Records, is a departure for the New Orleans-based Segarra (they/she). Its eleven new "nature punk" tracks on the theme of survival are music for a world in flux—songs about thriving, not just surviving, while disaster is happening. For their eighth full-length album, Segarra drew inspiration from The Clash, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Bad Bunny, and the author of Emergent Strategy, adrienne maree brown. Recorded during the pandemic, Life on Earth was produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver,



The album has received critical praise already, appearing on most anticipated records of 2022 lists by NPR, Pitchfork, the Guardian, Stereogum, the Observer, Vulture, the Wall Street Journal, Paste, the Evening Standard, and the Irish Times, among other. The Guardian says, "What's most impressive about Life on Earth is the way Segarra metabolises bleak and disturbing subjects into songs that brim with hope, beauty and cheer," while the Observer says, "Hurray for the



HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR

Mar 19 Terminal West Atlanta, GA

Mar 22 Antone's Austin, TX

Mar 25 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

Mar 26 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA

Mar 29 Independent San Francisco, CA

Mar 31 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR

Apr 1 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA

Apr 2 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC

Apr 5 Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 6 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

Apr 8 Fine Line

Apr 9 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

Apr 10 Skully's

Apr 11 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON

Apr 13 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

Apr 15 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Apr 16 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

Apr 17 Union Stage Washington, DC

Apr 18 Motorco

Apr 20 Basement East Nashville, TN

May 7 New Orleans Jazz Fest New Orleans, LA

May 20 Tomavistas Festival Madrid, SPAIN

Aug 31 Whelan's Dublin, IRELAND

Sep 1 End of the Road Festival Salisbury, UK

Sep 2 St Luke's Glasgow, UK

Sep 3 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

Sep 5 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, UK

Sep 7 YES Manchester, UK

Sep 8 Hare & Hounds Birmingham, UK

Sep 9 Lafayette London, UK

Sep 10 CHALK Brighton, UK

Sep 12 Point Éphémère Paris, FRANCE

Sep 14 Bogen F Zurich, SWITZERLAND

Sep 16 Botanique Brussels, BELGIUM

Sep 17 Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

Sep 19 Jaki Cologne, GERMANY

