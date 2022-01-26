Hurray For The Riff Raff Announces UK, European Summer Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Hurray for the Riff Raff
(aka Alynda Segarra) has announced a tour of the UK and Europe
this summer. The tour, which features songs from their upcoming album, LIFE ON EARTH, starts at Whelan's in Dublin on August 31 and includes headline shows in Glasgow, Manchester, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more, as well as a set at the End of the Road Festival. The concerts follow Hurray for the Riff Raff's spring tour of North America. You can see all the details below - tickets for the UK and European tour go on sale this Friday.
Life on Earth, due February 18 on Nonesuch Records, is a departure for the New Orleans-based Segarra (they/she). Its eleven new "nature punk" tracks on the theme of survival are music for a world in flux—songs about thriving, not just surviving, while disaster is happening. For their eighth full-length album, Segarra drew inspiration from The Clash, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Bad Bunny, and the author of Emergent Strategy, adrienne maree brown. Recorded during the pandemic, Life on Earth was produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver, Kevin
Morby).
The album has received critical praise already, appearing on most anticipated records of 2022 lists by NPR, Pitchfork, the Guardian, Stereogum, the Observer, Vulture, the Wall Street Journal, Paste, the Evening Standard, and the Irish Times, among other. The Guardian says, "What's most impressive about Life on Earth is the way Segarra metabolises bleak and disturbing subjects into songs that brim with hope, beauty and cheer," while the Observer says, "Hurray for the Riff Raff
promises a manual for Life on Earth, a 'nature punk' album for tough times," and NPR's Ann Powers says, "If you need some music to take you forward in this strange winter, I think Life on Earth is gonna do it for you." Mojo, in its four-star review, calls it "a remarkably delicate, tender record full of gentle empathy, of lines that ring with the truth of shared experience. Hurray for The Riff Raff
might not be able to save the world, but Life on Earth is a compassionate, humane record at a time when it can only be a gift."
HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR
Mar 19 Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Mar 22 Antone's Austin, TX
Mar 25 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Mar 26 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Mar 29 Independent San Francisco, CA
Mar 31 Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 1 Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA
Apr 2 Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC
Apr 5 Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 6 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Apr 8 Fine Line Music
Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Apr 9 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 10 Skully's Music
Diner Columbus, OH
Apr 11 Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON
Apr 13 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Apr 15 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
Apr 16 Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 17 Union Stage Washington, DC
Apr 18 Motorco Music
Hall Raleigh, NC
Apr 20 Basement East Nashville, TN
May 7 New Orleans Jazz Fest New Orleans, LA
May 20 Tomavistas Festival Madrid, SPAIN
Aug 31 Whelan's Dublin, IRELAND
Sep 1 End of the Road Festival Salisbury, UK
Sep 2 St Luke's Glasgow, UK
Sep 3 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK
Sep 5 Clwb Ifor Bach Cardiff, UK
Sep 7 YES Manchester, UK
Sep 8 Hare & Hounds Birmingham, UK
Sep 9 Lafayette London, UK
Sep 10 CHALK Brighton, UK
Sep 12 Point Éphémère Paris, FRANCE
Sep 14 Bogen F Zurich, SWITZERLAND
Sep 16 Botanique Brussels, BELGIUM
Sep 17 Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
Sep 19 Jaki Cologne, GERMANY
Sep 20 Hole 44 Berlin, GERMANY.