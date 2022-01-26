Melissa Inya Drops New Album 'Musical Hallucinations'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Musical Hallucinations is the astonishing new album from emerging soul and R&B artist Melissa Inya. Since Melissa Inya was a child, music has been her refuge and her way of expressing her feelings and thoughts. This is highly the case with her new album 'Musical Hallucinations'. "You suffer from severe musical hallucinations!", Was the diagnosis when Melissa Inya went to see a psychiatrist because she was in the middle of a difficult place in life.



Melissa Inya took this and used it as fuel to fire her album. In 2019, Melissa Inya began collaborating with the well-established funk / soul producer and multi-instrumentalist Abdullah S. with the dream of releasing a solo record. The result is a delicious, soulful, and passionate debut album that exudes R&B, funk and old school jazz and soul vibes, with Melissa Inya's powerful and charismatic vocals at the center.



Talking about the album Melissa Inya mentions, "my mother has told me that I started singing before I could even speak. Some people hear voices in their heads, but I only hear music. Through my lyrics, I finally manage to put words and melodies on topics I normally cannot formulate"



The album's total of 13 songs each have a personal story that addresses major - and difficult - experiences and challenges with e.g., mental illness, the great love, loss, violence, hopes and anxieties of being a single mother.



This is the first time Melissa writes and sings about something so personal. She has always feared that people would use her "weaknesses'' against her. Today, she no longer goes up in what others think. She stands stronger than ever and hopes to be able to sign into people's souls and minds and help others who are in similar situations.



Beautiful songs on ugly topics on the current album, Melissa Inya fuses elements of jazz, R&B, disco and funk with modern and urban soul music. In close musical symbiosis, Melissa Inya, together with Abdullah S., who produces and contributes on several instruments, has created a melancholy and soulful sound universe accompanied by funky bass rhythms, piano, organ, floating synth, and blues guitar.







