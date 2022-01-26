Dua Lipa Adds Additional UBS Arena Concert At Belmont Park





The long-awaited



UBS



The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 with a grand opening celebration that included the Islanders first home games in the building and a sold out

Tickets for the newly added Belmont Park show go on sale beginning Friday, January 28th at 10AM local here. Tickets for all other North



The tour will be the first time Dua connects her live vision for this album in-person with fans. Previously, the superstar was able to connect with fans during her record smashing live stream extravaganza Studio 2054, which had over 5 million viewers during its initial airing and featured special guests Angele, Bad Bunny, Elton John, FKA Twigs, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue,







In addition to breaking radio records, Dua is also a dominant force on streaming platforms, topping Spotify's artist chart as the most streamed female artist on the platform and is currently the fourth biggest artist overall with over 69 million monthly listeners.



She is now a three-time Grammy winner, having received awards for Best Pop Vocal Album this year and for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording in 2019.



Tour Dates:

February 9th, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX

February 11th, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center # !

February 12th, 2022 - Atlanta, GA -

February 14th, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone

February 16th, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center # !

February 18th, 2022 - Boston, MA - TD Garden # !

February 19th, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center # !

February 21st, 2022 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS

February 23rd, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum # ! - ADDED DATE - On sale Jan 28th

February 25th, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Caesars

February 26th, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center # !

March 1st, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison

March 2nd, 2022 - Washington, DC - Capital One

March 4th, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center # !

March 5th, 2022 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center # !

March 8th, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center # !

March 9th, 2022 - Chicago, IL - United Center # !

March 12th, 2022 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center # !

March 13th, 2022 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center # !

March 15th, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball

March 17th, 2022 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * #

March 20th, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center * #

March 22nd, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum # !

March 25th, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile

March 27th, 2022 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center # !

March 29th, 2022 - Portland, OR - Moda Center # !

March 31st, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge

April 1st, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers

July 25th, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre # !

July 27th, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank

# Dates featuring Caroline Polachek

! Dates featuring Lolo Zouaï

