Keith Richards To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of "Main Offender"

The new, super-deluxe Main Offender boxset includes an exclusive collector's case, housing a removable, hand-numbered print of the original, uncropped album cover portrait. Inside is a unique art book with the album pressed on smoke-colored vinyl. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In honor of the 30th anniversary of BMG recording artist and The Rolling Stones axeman Keith Richards' acclaimed second solo album Main Offender, BMG has announced it will celebrate the album with a limited edition super-deluxe boxset on March 18.Featuring a host of previously unreleased gems from the Winos Live In London '92 performance recorded at the Town & Country Club, Kentish Town, the collection includes an 88-page book with never-before-seen photos, reproductions of handwritten lyrics, reprinted essays from the album's release, and more, plus an archival envelope containing exact replicas of promotional and tour materials from Richard's archive.Main Offender is the latest album in the treasure trove of Keith Richards' material to be released via BMG and follows 2021's Live At The Hollywood Palladium and the 2019 unveiling of his now legendary, first solo album Talk Is Cheap.The album was originally released in October 1992, four years after Talk Is Cheap, and features the much-loved X-Pensive Winos drummer and long-time collaborator Steve Jordan (drummer of The Rolling Stones on their 2021 No Filter Tour of the US), guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboard player Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash, and backing vocalist's Bernard Fowler and Babi Floyd.The captivating 10-tracks on Main Offender include the electric singles 'Wicked As It Seems', 'Eileen' and 'Hate It When You Leave'. The album was produced by Keith Richards, Waddy Wachtel, and Steve Jordan, with the newly remastered edition under the supervision of Jordan. The bonus live album was mixed and produced by Jordan as well.Richards said, "This is the second time around and the Winos are kind of developing…If I hadn't have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is. I tried to avoid making too much sense on this record because to me that ambiguity and mystery, and a little provocation to make you think, is something far more powerful and more important than just wagging your finger and saying, 'I know what he's saying don't do this, do that.' If you're a musician, silence is your canvas and you never want to fill-in the whole thing because then you've just covered it all… One of the most interesting parts about music is where you don't play."The new, super-deluxe Main Offender boxset includes an exclusive collector's case, housing a removable, hand-numbered print of the original, uncropped album cover portrait. Inside is a unique art book with the album pressed on smoke-colored vinyl.



