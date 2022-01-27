The Beaches Announce Rescheduled Dates For Their 2022 Future Lovers Headline Tour





The rescheduled



On the rescheduling and cancellations, the band said: "Due to the pandemic and provincial restrictions, our



After almost three years of no touring due to the global pandemic, The Beaches are back and prepared to give fans an experience that only live music can deliver. With a foundation built upon their live shows, The



RESCHEDULED 2022 FUTURE LOVERS TOUR DATES:

May 9, 2022 - Montreal, QC @

May 10, 2022 - Kingston, ON @ Ale House

May 12, 2022 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

May 13, 2022 - London, ON @ London

May 14, 2022 - Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre

May 18, 2022 - Winnipeg, MB @

May 19, 2022 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

May 21, 2022 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway

May 22, 2022 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway

May 23, 2022 - Red Deer, AB @ Red Deer Memorial Centre

May 25, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 26, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

August 5, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ History

August 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ History



CANCELLED DATES - REFUNDS WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY PROCESSED AT POINT OF PURCHASE:

February 4, 2022 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Theatre

February 5, 2022 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Theatre

February 26, 2022 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

February 28, 2022 - Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre

March 1, 2022 - Vernon, BC @ Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

March 6, 2022 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre



"Their straightforward and sultry approach to rock n' roll makes The Beaches stand out from other bands today, bringing a fresh perspective to what it means to be a woman in rock music. They aren't afraid to call out nonsensical stereotypes and continue to impress rock's biggest stars with their elevated and electric live shows. Seeing The Beaches live is a must for any music fan." -

"Future Lovers exudes confident, unapologetic, femme fatale energy and cements the Beaches as one of Canada's greatest modern rock acts." - Exclaim



Named appropriately after the Toronto neighbourhood they all hail and hang in, The Beaches are authentically rock 'n' roll. Their '70s aesthetic, unapologetic attitude and electrifying sound fit harmoniously in a modern rock context. Comprised of sisters Jordan and Kylie Miller (on lead vocals/bass and guitar, respectively),



With a rousing blues-rock approach that touches on both classic rock and sleek modern alt-rock, Canadian guitar and drums duo the Blue Stones cut their teeth around their native Ontario. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The JUNO Award-winning rock band The Beaches announce their rescheduled Future Lovers Tour, a 14-date cross-Canada headline tour with special guests The Blue Stones.The rescheduled Future Lovers Tour now kicks off in Montreal at the Corona Theatre on May 9, heads through Ontario, continues west and ends with two stops in their hometown of Toronto at History on August 5 and 6. Due to scheduling conflicts, the following shows have been cancelled: Feb 4 & 5 in Ottawa at Bronson Theatre, Feb 26 in Calgary at MacEwan Hall, Feb 28 in Kelowna at Kelowna Community Theatre, Mar 1 in Vernon at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, and Mar 6 in Victoria at Royal Theatre. Tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, or refunds will be automatically processed at the point of purchase if the show date has been cancelled or no longer works for the ticket holder. For the complete list of tour dates, see below or visit thebeachesband.com.On the rescheduling and cancellations, the band said: "Due to the pandemic and provincial restrictions, our Future Lovers Tour has to be pushed back until May. We wanted nothing more than to rock out with all of you in February. Our team has been working incredibly hard to ensure the safety of all our fans, band, and crew is at the forefront while trying to find dates in the spring to accommodate these changes. You may have noticed that your date/city has disappeared, but we promise we'll be back to see you this year. Please stay tuned!"After almost three years of no touring due to the global pandemic, The Beaches are back and prepared to give fans an experience that only live music can deliver. With a foundation built upon their live shows, The Future Lovers Tour will be The Beaches' most ambitious to date and first in support of their latest EP, featuring the alternative radio hit "Blow Up," which held the No. 1 slot for 11 consecutive weeks. The new tour follows the highly successful 2020 The Professional Tour, which sold out 15 shows across Canada, including three hometown performances at The Danforth in Toronto.RESCHEDULED 2022 FUTURE LOVERS TOUR DATES:May 9, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ Corona TheatreMay 10, 2022 - Kingston, ON @ Ale HouseMay 12, 2022 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert HallMay 13, 2022 - London, ON @ London Music HallMay 14, 2022 - Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert TheatreMay 18, 2022 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings TheatreMay 19, 2022 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event CentreMay 21, 2022 - Edmonton, AB @ MidwayMay 22, 2022 - Edmonton, AB @ MidwayMay 23, 2022 - Red Deer, AB @ Red Deer Memorial CentreMay 25, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore BallroomMay 26, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore BallroomAugust 5, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ HistoryAugust 6, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ HistoryCANCELLED DATES - REFUNDS WILL BE AUTOMATICALLY PROCESSED AT POINT OF PURCHASE:February 4, 2022 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson TheatreFebruary 5, 2022 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson TheatreFebruary 26, 2022 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan HallFebruary 28, 2022 - Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community TheatreMarch 1, 2022 - Vernon, BC @ Vernon and District Performing Arts CentreMarch 6, 2022 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre"Their straightforward and sultry approach to rock n' roll makes The Beaches stand out from other bands today, bringing a fresh perspective to what it means to be a woman in rock music. They aren't afraid to call out nonsensical stereotypes and continue to impress rock's biggest stars with their elevated and electric live shows. Seeing The Beaches live is a must for any music fan." - Music Existence"Future Lovers exudes confident, unapologetic, femme fatale energy and cements the Beaches as one of Canada's greatest modern rock acts." - ExclaimNamed appropriately after the Toronto neighbourhood they all hail and hang in, The Beaches are authentically rock 'n' roll. Their '70s aesthetic, unapologetic attitude and electrifying sound fit harmoniously in a modern rock context. Comprised of sisters Jordan and Kylie Miller (on lead vocals/bass and guitar, respectively), Eliza Enman-McDaniel (on drums), and Leandra Earl (on keys and guitar), the band has a natural kismet that shines through on each track and in their live performances. The Beaches have become one of Canada's top acts with a global reach, placing them in a modern and future context where rock prevails and marking them one of this generation's most promising young rock groups. Gaining recognition from the world's most renowned artists, including the likes of Elton John, who has proclaimed: "Love them, love them, love them!", The Beaches are back and have no plans to slow down. And when touring comes back, expect The Beaches to hit the road hard. Stay tuned for much more to come in 2022.With a rousing blues-rock approach that touches on both classic rock and sleek modern alt-rock, Canadian guitar and drums duo the Blue Stones cut their teeth around their native Ontario. Friends and bandmates since their high school days in Windsor, Tarek Jafar (vocals, guitar, piano) and Justin Tessier (drums, vocals) landed on the minimalist guitar-and-drums format early on, taking inspiration from the classic rock of Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix, blues icons like Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf, and more contemporary heroes with a similar set-up like the White Stripes and the Black Keys. At the beginning of 2018, the band signed a deal with Entertainment One who gave their debut album, Black Holes, a worldwide re-release. The Blue Stones toured on the back of this album extensively throughout North America and Europe. The album landed the band a Juno nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2020. The duo went into the studio with producer Paul Meany to record 2021's Hidden Gems. The lead single, 'Shakin' Off The Rust,' was awarded Rock Song of the Year in 2021 by SOCAN and was the most spun song at Rock Radio in Canada.



