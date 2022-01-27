"How Long" By Tove Lo Out Now, Featured On Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
All eight episodes of season 2 are written and directed by creator Sam Levinson. The hit HBO series made its triumphant return with the first episode of the second season on Sunday, January 9th. After the first season premiered in the summer of 2019, the drama quickly became widely known for its superb selection of featured music as well as its original score from multiplatinum-selling artist and producer Labrinth. Now, each new song on this season's forthcoming soundtrack will amplify the deeply moving storyline for the universally acclaimed show.
Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss and addiction. The ensemble cast of Euphoria includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude
Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm
Reid and Austin Abrams.
GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum-selling artist Tove Lo
first made her mark in pop in 2014 with her debut album Queen
of the Clouds, which reached platinum status and yielded the quintuple-platinum global smash "Habits (Stay High)," as well as huge hits "Talking Body
" and "Moments." In 2016, she gave the world Lady Wood, her second studio album, hit the top 20 in the Billboard 200 with lead single "Cool Girl
" clocking upwards of a billion streams to date. The sequel, Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II), landed on Rolling Stone's "20 Best Pop Albums of 2017."
Additionally, the seismic single "Bitches" [feat. Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant, & ALMA] represented a watershed moment for female empowerment in pop. Along the way, she enchanted audiences across the world, selling out headlining tours as well as supporting the likes of Coldplay
and Katy Perry. Simultaneously, her voice as a songwriter continues to dominate the pp landscape, writing Ellie Goulding's quintuple-platinum "Love Me Like You Do
" for Fifty Shades of Grey. Other writing credits include Lorde's "Homemade Dynamite," as well as cuts for Dua Lipa, Years & Years, Charli XCX, Adam Lambert, Zara Larsson, Icona Pop, Victoria
Justice, MS MR, Lea Michele, and Hilary Duff. She also collaborated with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Nick Jonas, Sean Paul, Duran Duran, FINNEAS, Alesso, and Diplo to name a few. In 2019, Tove Lo
unleashed her fourth full-length, Sunshine
Kitty [Island Records], representing a new season for Tove marked by a reclamation of confidence, hard-earned wisdom, more time, and a nascent romance. The album's lead single, "Glad He's Gone" received a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Music
Video. Tove Lo
recently made her feature length acting debut in the critically acclaimed Erik Poppe-directed feature film The Emigrants. Tove Lo
is currently working on new music.