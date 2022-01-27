Aldo Nova Set To Release Two Music Projects This April: Rock Opera 'the Life And Times Of Eddie Gage' Ep On April 1 And 'aldo Nova 2.0 Reloaded' On April 19





Up first this year for ALDO-who has spent more than four decades in music with dozens of classic songs and hundreds of shows-is the release of the first 10 tracks (nine songs, one bonus cut) from THE LIFE AND TIMES OF EDDIE GAGE rock opera. It tells the story of Eddie Gage, a prodigious ingénue who breaks into the music industry only to be preyed upon by a nefarious suit Andy Christos, manipulated by a corporate overlord M.F. Stophalis, and tempted by a succubus Rati Ayida. Drugs, alcohol, and excess plunge him into despair until he realizes redemption on his own terms. Look for the newly released "



ALDO explains, "The date is July the 1st of 1982, when only three months after the release of his 1st album, simply titled Eddie Gage, Eddie has achieved superstar status. This is him playing in front of 10,000 fans and singing about the fact that it's time for people to expand their minds towards a more spiritual side of reality because society has become corrupt, a direction that his record company, Daedalus Records did not want him to take. The lyrics say it all, and Eddie and his band show a level of musicianship far above the norm.



The musical journey of THE LIFE AND TIMES OF EDDIE GAGE began in 2008, when ALDO started to assemble what would become 25 songs (which ALDO will eventually release). Throughout the work, ALDO distills his often-unbelievable musical journey into the allegory of the rock opera, which he wrote, produced, arranged, engineered, and mixed entirely. The recording includes a 40-piece orchestra, a full gospel choir, Lee Levin on drums and mastering from the legendary Bob Ludwig. In addition, a one song bonus disc will accompany the collection with the soaring instrumental song "Les Anges."

"I feel really comfortable in my own skin, and my music is who I am," ALDO says. "The record was done from pure inspiration he says, I felt like was connected somewhere. I was truly channeling some place away from myself. It was almost as if something above connected to me and gave me these songs."



Following the release of THE LIFE AND TIMES OF EDDIE GAGE, ALDO will turn the page on the next chapter of this story with the three-disc ALDO NOVA 2.0 RELOADED. The three-disc recording features nine classics from his catalog new recordings-not only as the 2.0 versions of the songs, but also as alternate versions with no lead vocal track and another with no lead guitar track so fans can finally either sing along or play with him.

"Nobody's ever done this," ALDO says. "You can basically sing with me as your backing band or play along as a backing track. No other artist has given his tracks to fans in this way. I want to encourage kids to improvise and learn. You can play the record if you want, or you can be a part of it. It's a new concept."



Ultimately, ALDO is no stranger to new concepts, and he continues to break ground.

"When you hear any of this, I want you to feel like I took it to another level," he leaves off. "I didn't just come back and do the same thing. I didn't stay stagnant. I'm sixty-five-years-old, but I feel like I'm thirty-years-old. I'm bringing everything to a whole new universe. I'm comfortable. I'm happy in my independence. I am who I am. I'm Aldo Nova, because my real name is too hard to say," he laughs.



Track listing for THE LIFE AND TIMES OF EDDIE GAGE:

Hey Ladi Dadi

Free Your Mind

Follow The Road

King Of Deceit

The Bitch In Black

On The Way To The Psycho Ward

When All Is Said And Done

Say A

Burn Like The Sun

Bonus Track: Les Anges-Composed, Arranged and Performed by Aldo Nova



Track listing for ALDO NOVA 2.0 RELOADED:

Disc One

Blood On The Bricks 2.0 - Reloaded

Monkey On Your Back 2.0 - Reloaded

Under The Gun - War Suite 2.0 - Reloaded

Foolin' Yourself 2.0 - Reloaded

Ball And Chain 2.0 Reloaded

Paradise 2.0 - Reloaded



Fantasy 2.0 - Reloaded

I'm A



Disc Two

Blood On The Bricks 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

Monkey On Your Back 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

Under The Gun - War Suite 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

Foolin' Yourself 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

Ball And Chain 2.0 Reloaded - No Ld Vocal



Fantasy 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Vocal

I'm A



Disc Three

Blood On The Bricks 2.0 Reloaded - No Ld Guitar

Monkey On Your Back 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

Under The Gun - War Suite 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

Foolin' Yourself 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

Ball And Chain 2.0 Reloaded - No Ld Guitar

Paradise 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar



Fantasy 2.0 Reloaded No Ld Guitar

I'm A



Born Aldo Caporuscio, he opened this channel forty years ago with his 1982 double-platinum top ten self-titled debut, Aldo Nova, and its definitive Hot 100 smash single "Fantasy." On the heels of the platinum-selling Subject…Aldo Nova and Twitch, he emerged as a trusted collaborator for some of the biggest stars in the world. He co-wrote the

On the heels of the platinum-selling Subject…Aldo Nova and Twitch, he emerged as a trusted collaborator for some of the biggest stars in the world. He co-wrote thesong "Mr. Big Time" for the soundtrack of the movie, "Armageddon," and worked closely with Jon on his soundtrack album for the film, "Young Guns 2," writing the signature riff from Jon Bon Jovi's "Blaze of Glory." Bon Jovi returned the favor by collaborating on ALDO's 1991 Blood on the Bricks. Working closely with Céline Dion, he penned "A New Day Has Come," "Your Light," "I Can't Fight the Feeling," and "You and I," even garnered a GRAMMY Award in the category of "Album of the Year" for co-writing and producing 3 songs from her diamond-selling album Falling Into You. Not to mention, his discography also includes writing songs for everyone from Faith Hill, Carole King, and Clay Aiken to Garou and Blue Öyster Cult.




