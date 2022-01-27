Grand Funk Railroad Continue 2022 "Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour" Including Dates As Special Guests Of Kid Rock





Original founding member DON BREWER (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the #1 multi-million selling hit, "We're An American Band") says: "In August of 2021 we were invited by Bob (Kid Rock) to play a show with him at the Soaring Eagle Amphitheater in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan not far from our hometown of Flint. We were excited to play this show with Bob and everyone loved it. The show was a Michigan Rock Extravaganza!



"So when I got a call from Live Nation's Rick Franks telling me that 'Rock' wanted to have us (GFR) on some of his Bad Reputation 2022 Tour, we were happy to be part of it.



I worked with Bob a few times when he was a guest on several



Recently, BREWER took the time to talk about building the perfect set list and also discuss highlights of the GRAND FUNK RAILROAD set list, which is packed with one hit after another.



2022 Grand Funk Railroad Tour Dates:

1/26 Beaver Creek, CO Vilar Performing Arts Center

1/27 Grand Junction, CO The Avalon Theatre

1/29 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Casino Resort

2/25 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

2/26 Minneapolis, MN Rock From The Heart

3/4 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Resort and Casino

3/11 Crockett, TX Crockett Civic Center

3/12 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center

3/19

3/24 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

4/1 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

4/2 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center

4/6 Evansville, IN Kid Rock's Special Guest at Ford Center

4/8 Omaha, NE Kid Rock's Special Guest at CHI Health Center Omaha

4/9 St. Paul, MN Kid Rock's Special Guest at Xcel Energy Center

4/15 Columbus, OH Kid Rock's Special Guest at Nationwide Arena

4/16 Grand Rapids, MI Kid Rock's Special Guest at Van Andel Arena

4/29 French Lick, IN French Lick Resort Casino

6/1 W. Palm Beach, FL Kid Rock's Special Guest at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/11 Tampa, FL Kid Rock's Special Guest at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/15 Atlanta, GA Kid Rock's Special Guest at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

6/17 Charlotte, NC Kid Rock's Special Guest at PNC Music Pavilion

6/18 Raleigh, NC Kid Rock's Special Guest at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/5 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center



After playing to millions of fans on the band's tours from 1996 to 2021, GRAND FUNK will continue to reach both new and long-time fans on the "Some Kind Of Wonderful Tour," named in honor of their 1975 Billboard pop smash. Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, this top-selling American rock group of the 70's is "Comin' To Your Town To Help You Party It Down."



Known as "The American Band," the high-energy five-piece group GRAND FUNK RAILROAD includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, "We're An American Band") and bassist Mel Schacher, "The God of Thunder." Joining Don and Mel are true "All Stars." Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 Special. Max penned and sang 38's biggest hit "



Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey,



Internationally acclaimed Grand Funk has toured the world, selling out in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America. A 1971 performance at New York's Shea Stadium sold out faster than the Beatles. The group's widespread appeal is also evident in its prestigious recording achievements. Over their career, Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, 8 Top 40 hits and two Number One singles ("We're An American Band" and "Locomotion," both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package Grand Funk Railroad the Collectors Series.



This is going to "Some Kind Of Wonderful" for all. Don't miss it!" 