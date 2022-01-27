Jeff Parker To Receive USA Fellowship



"Our work continues to illuminate the importance of elevating individual artists and cultural practitioners in communities across the country," says Ed Henry, USA Board Chair. "These sixty-three fellows are representative of the magnificent range of disciplines and diversity of our nation's artists."



"After another year facing the challenges of the pandemic, artists once again demonstrate their deep commitment to uplifting those around them and nurturing their communities," adds Lynnette Miranda, Program



Jeff Parker has released two critically acclaimed albums on International Anthem and Nonesuch Records: the solo guitar album Forfolks, released just this past December, which the Pitchfork calls "sublime ... a revelation," and 2020's Suite for Max Brown, which Pitchfork calls an "effortlessly detailed album, full of tradition and experimentation that spans generations … It lives at the vanguard of new jazz music." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to guitarist/composer Jeff Parker, who has been named a recipient of the United States Artists' 2022 USA Fellowship. Parker is one of sixty-three artists across ten creative disciplines, including eight in the field of music, who will receive unrestricted $50,000 cash awards this year. The award honors their creative accomplishments and supports their ongoing artistic and professional development. The 2022 USA Fellows class is the largest in the organization's sixteen-year history. USA Fellowships are awarded to artists at all stages of their careers and from all areas of the country through a rigorous nomination and panel selection process. Fellowships are given in the following disciplines: Architecture & Design, Craft, Dance, Film, Media, Music, Theater & Performance, Traditional Arts, Visual Art, and Writing."Our work continues to illuminate the importance of elevating individual artists and cultural practitioners in communities across the country," says Ed Henry, USA Board Chair. "These sixty-three fellows are representative of the magnificent range of disciplines and diversity of our nation's artists.""After another year facing the challenges of the pandemic, artists once again demonstrate their deep commitment to uplifting those around them and nurturing their communities," adds Lynnette Miranda, Program Director of United States Artists. "The 2022 USA Fellows were selected for their remarkable artistic vision, their commitment to community - both in their specific communities and their discipline at large - and the potential to influence future generations."Jeff Parker has released two critically acclaimed albums on International Anthem and Nonesuch Records: the solo guitar album Forfolks, released just this past December, which the Pitchfork calls "sublime ... a revelation," and 2020's Suite for Max Brown, which Pitchfork calls an "effortlessly detailed album, full of tradition and experimentation that spans generations … It lives at the vanguard of new jazz music."



