Richie Ramone Reads "The Unauthorized Biography - Ramones" Children's Book; Shows Added At Tours

The punk icon will tour with his solo band this year, kicking things off March 23 in Worcester, MA with Public Nature as his supporting act. Tickets for Richie Ramone's USA tour - as well as a link to purchase his autobiography - are available through his official website. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Richie Ramone drummed in the infamous leather jacket-clad quartet, RAMONES, from 1983 to 1987. His sticks pounded out the albums albums "Too Tough to Die," "Animal Boy" and "Halfway to Sanity" with bludgeoning tunes like "Wart Hog," "My Brain Is Hanging Upside Down (Bonzo Goes to Bitburg)," and "Weasel Face."On Saturday Feb. 5 at 1pm, he will read "The Unauthorized Biography - RAMONES," a picture book for fans of all ages to children ages 8 through 10 at Joseph Sheridan's Village Works. Published in 2020, the hardcover is a picture book for fans of all ages.Sheridan's independent shop exclusively sells books from New York-based authors. The East Village cultural hub also showcases and sells the work of emerging artists. From photo exhibitions to graffiti legends, the East Village storefront is a platform and a money-maker for creatives of all walks of NYC.In addition to commanding the drums, guitar, and mic, Richie Ramone is an author himself. In 2018, he released "I Know Better Now: My Life Before, During and After the Ramones," which he wrote with music editor of Chronogram magazine Peter Aaron.During the past decade, he revitalized his solo career, unleashing his first solo LP "Entitled" in 2013, and its follow-up, "Cellophane," in 2016.The punk icon will tour with his solo band this year, kicking things off March 23 in Worcester, MA with Public Nature as his supporting act. Tickets for Richie Ramone's USA tour - as well as a link to purchase his autobiography - are available through his official website.



