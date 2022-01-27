Kiefer Sutherland Confirms US Tour From 'Bloor Street' Album





4/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kiefer Sutherland today announced a US tour shortly after the release of his third studio album 'Bloor Street.' During the 12 date tour, An Evening with Kiefer Sutherland will feature special guest performers Marc Copely and Rocco DeLucca. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28th and will be available now and tour dates listed below.Sutherland's recent album has gained much attention, and has been noted for the artist's depth of creativity and introspection. As indicated by the recent singles 'So Full Of Love,' 'Two Stepping In Time' and the title track, the album finds Kiefer navigating a range of emotions, from romance to nostalgia and from heartache to imaginative fictional narratives. While it explores a spectrum of moods and sonic influences, it's united by the grit, pure feeling and authenticity of his voice together with his consistently compelling songwriting.Physical formats of 'Bloor Street' are available from Kiefer's official store. These include a signed CD, an exclusive transparent orange vinyl edition, standard black vinyl, and an exclusive orange cassette.From 'Lost Boys' and 'Stand By Me' to '24,' everyone knows about Kiefer Sutherland's phenomenally successful acting career. Yet in recent years, he has focused on applying his masterful storytelling ability to music, with 'Bloor Street' following two acclaimed albums which delved deep into the worlds of country and Americana.In addition to his music career, Kiefer Sutherland will be returning to our screens soon. He features alongside Chris Pine and Ben Foster in the upcoming film 'The Contractor' (previously titled 'Violence of Action'), and will play Franklin D. Roosevelt in the limited series 'The First Lady' in a cast that also features Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson.Tour Dates:3/8 - Boston, MA - City Winery3/9 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel3/11 - New York, NY - City Winery3/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore Music Hall3/14 - Washington, D.C. - City Winery3/15 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head3/17 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic3/18 - Franklin, TN - Franklin Theatre3/20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre3/30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House4/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe4/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe.



