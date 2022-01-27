Kim Gordon Announces Solo Headlining International Tour





6/9/22 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailed as "the art star queen of New York" by The New York Times and "one of the true influencers of American cool" by Billboard, Kim Gordon has confirmed a 2022 solo tour. Already a creative pioneer in the realms of art, music, literature and fashion: this will be her first ever international headlining solo tour, originally slated for 2020, for a pre-Covid world.Kim Gordon says of the tour, "I can't believe the tour is finally happening! Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle."This marks the first tour in support of her critical No Home Record live. No Home Tour will launch at Boston's Paradise Rock Club on March 13th, with stops in New York, Philadelphia, and appearances at Big Ears and Treefort festivals in the U.S., as well as Primavera festivals in Barcelona and Porto in Europe.No Home Record was produced largely by Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Ariel Pink, Sky Ferreira) at Sphere Ranch in Los Angeles, along with contributions from Shawn Everett (Jim James, The Voidz, The War on Drugs) and composer/filmmaker Jake Meginsky (L'appel Du Vide). Gordon's solo debut album's title is a nod to the French-Belgian director Chantal Akerman's film No Home Movie.Since co-founding the seminal Sonic Youth in the early 80's, Kim Gordon has remained at the nexus of music, fashion, art and (more recently) books and film. In the past few years alone, Gordon has debuted in the #1 spot on the NY Times Bestseller List with her 2015 memoir Girl In A Band, acted alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill under the direction of Gus Van Sant (in 2018's "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot"), released music and performed as one half of Body/Head alongside Bill Nace, and opened multiple solo-exhibitions at internationally renowned museums.Tour Dates3/13/22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club3/15/22 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club3/16/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts3/18/22 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall3/19/22 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall3/22/22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel3/24/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse3/25/22 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival3/27/22 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival5/23/22 - London, UK @ Koko5/24/22 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla5/25/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union5/26/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity5/28/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Het Sieraad5/29/22 - Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom5/30/22 - Paris, FR @ La Gaite Lyrique5/31/22 - Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik6/2/22 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival6/6/22 - Koln, DE @ Gloria Theater6/7/22 - Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus6/9/22 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival



