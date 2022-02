Shalamar - Tell Me That You Need Me

The uplifting dance track builds into a classic house summer dancefloor filler, carried by the teen singer's dreamy vocal.



An early noughties sound, led by synth guitar chords and a classic dance track, Tell Me That You Need Me is set to make a splash ready for summer season of 2022.



Whilst Shalamar may be known for her harmonies over on TikTok, where she has likes in the millions, behind the scenes Shalamar is on track to become the breakthrough artist of 2022.



Spotted on Instagram, Shalamar's first big break came signing a development deal with UK label Marylebone Records. A feature followed shortly after on the Tays track Star, featuring in the video alongside rappers Tays and Aitch.



Over the past year, whilst building a huge fan base on social media, Shalamar has been recording in the studio.



Whilst her modern pop sound fits perfectly into the growing wave of Brit female pop stars, Shalamar channels a retro energy into her powerful voice, crediting Whitney



Having been subjected to the pressures of growing up in an online world, Shalamar is on a mission to empower young people, showing the reality behind the filtered images that flood the internet. Life is realest beyond those perfected square images.



Shalamar's first track, Tell Me That You Need Me, drops 28th January 2022.

