Trixie Mattel Heads Home In New Single/Video "This Town"

Most recently, Trixie partnered with Integrity Toys to release the "Trixie" doll, and appeared as one of the judges for the hit Paramount+ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As one of the world's most famous and successful drag artists, Trixie Mattel is no stranger to the spotlight, but today she drops the video for her brand new single " This Town "(out tomorrow on DSPs via PEG Records), choosing to bow out of center stage and not appear in the video as the iconic drag icon beloved around the world. Filmed almost entirely in Trixie's childhood hometown of Wausaukee, WI, the video for " This Town " includes limited home movie footage of Trixie in her youth and is largely made up of current day footage around the quiet blue collar town.Trixie dug into the inspirations about the track over at Consequence.With the song including vocals by Trixie's friend and beloved folk musician Shakey Graves, and the video being directed by Matt Amato (Bon Iver, Dido, Beach House), " This Town " is not only a stark creative turn from Trixie's recent plugged-in alt rock release "Hello Hello", but it is a haunting and powerful reflection on small town life and what we leave behind (both good and bad) when we depart.The song will be included on Trixie Mattel's forthcoming double-LP 'The Blonde & Pink Albums' that is set to drop later this year (more details to come).Of the song's origins, Trixie said "This Town was written during the depth of 2021 lockdown when I was fantasizing about quitting drag and moving to my hometown. The simplicity of such an honest place appealed to me at a time when the city (LA) seemed doomed. However, even the sweetest small towns have a dark side and all the reminiscing made me remember the duality of such a place." This Town " follows Trixie's aforementioned amped-up recent single "Hello Hello", which Esquire said "meets at the crossroads of surf and garage rock, echoing the addictive, shout-til-you-drop hooks of West Coast music titans the Go Gos", and an acclaimed recent collab with Orville Peck (a cover of the Johnny & June Carter Cash rendition of "Jackson"). Showcasing the versatility that has made Trixie Mattel not only a beloved global figurehead for all things drag-related but also one of the most exciting new voices in alternative folk over the past few years.Trixie Mattel's past musical releases have been praised by NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Consequence, NME, Paper, Nylon and more. The drag legend has also blossomed within the worlds of cosmetics (her self-started Trixie Cosmetics company regularly releases quick-to-sell-out new items), blogging (recently launched the GOOPED newsletter with drag partner-in-crime Katya via Substrack), writing (Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood was a NY Times Best-Seller), podcasting (The Bald and The Beautiful is a Queerty Award-winner), digital content creation (her multiple web endeavors recently won her an American Influencer Award), television (her forthcoming "Trixie Motel" renovation show is currently in production for a 2022 season via discovery+), and live performance (her forthcoming Trixie and Katya Live tour will kick off in March 2022 and is already selling out).Most recently, Trixie partnered with Integrity Toys to release the "Trixie" doll, and appeared as one of the judges for the hit Paramount+ Queen of the Universe singing competition alongside Michelle Visage, Leona Lewis and Vanessa Williams.



