Pop / Rock 28/01/2022

Brittney Spencer Spills Signature Style Secrets, Shares Personal Journey To Self-Love

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Breakout newcomer Brittney Spencer has become known for her powerhouse vocals and ovation-inducing performances. Now, the PEOPLE 'Hollywood Ones To Watch' is spilling the details on the one thing she loves almost as much as music - curating her signature style.

In a recent "wardrobe raid' with EDITION, the Baltimore native shares how she's learning to navigate the world of plus-sized fashion - particularly, when hunting for the perfect stage-ready looks for her headline 'In A Perfect World Tour' - and finding herself on a journey to self-love in the process.

Here are some of the things she discusses:
What makes up the perfect on-stage outfit - from fringe and fun patterns to denim and velvet
How she stopped comparing herself to others in the country genre and learned the aspects that make her different also make her that much more special
Discovering that plus-sized fashion isn't universal fitting
Exploring the process behind finding pieces that hug her curves in the most flattering ways
The under representation in hair stylists for Black celebrity hair — and how she uses wigs and weaves to take her looks to the next level
Being open and honest about her insecurities, while also focusing daily on practicing self-love






