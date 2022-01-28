Lionel Richie Announces Return To Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater To Kick Off Extended Residency





The highly-anticipated show started with "Running With the Night," bringing audience members to their feet as Richie expressed his gratitude to the crowd and joked about not recognizing everyone in their masks.



He went on to play his iconic hits including "All Night Long," "Penny Lover" and "Easy" among others. The band joined him at the front of the stage as enthusiastic fans danced and clapped along, creating a truly memorable night of live music at the intimate venue.



The twelve-show engagement will return to the Encore Theater stage Jan. 28-29, Feb. 2, 4-5, Mar. 30, Apr. 1-2, 6 and 8-9. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night, Oscar, Golden Globe and GRAMMY Award-winning music legend Lionel Richie lit up the stage at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater to kick off his extended "Back to Las Vegas" residency.The highly-anticipated show started with "Running With the Night," bringing audience members to their feet as Richie expressed his gratitude to the crowd and joked about not recognizing everyone in their masks.He went on to play his iconic hits including "All Night Long," "Penny Lover" and "Easy" among others. The band joined him at the front of the stage as enthusiastic fans danced and clapped along, creating a truly memorable night of live music at the intimate venue.The twelve-show engagement will return to the Encore Theater stage Jan. 28-29, Feb. 2, 4-5, Mar. 30, Apr. 1-2, 6 and 8-9.



