Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 28/01/2022

Lionel Richie Announces Return To Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater To Kick Off Extended Residency

Lionel Richie Announces Return To Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater To Kick Off Extended Residency
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night, Oscar, Golden Globe and GRAMMY Award-winning music legend Lionel Richie lit up the stage at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater to kick off his extended "Back to Las Vegas" residency.

The highly-anticipated show started with "Running With the Night," bringing audience members to their feet as Richie expressed his gratitude to the crowd and joked about not recognizing everyone in their masks.

He went on to play his iconic hits including "All Night Long," "Penny Lover" and "Easy" among others. The band joined him at the front of the stage as enthusiastic fans danced and clapped along, creating a truly memorable night of live music at the intimate venue.

The twelve-show engagement will return to the Encore Theater stage Jan. 28-29, Feb. 2, 4-5, Mar. 30, Apr. 1-2, 6 and 8-9.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0170419 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0035359859466553 secs