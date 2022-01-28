Rising Country Star Warren Zeiders Signs To Warner Records





Armed with striking songwriting and a one-in-a-million voice, Zeiders has earned comparisons to artists like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country singer/songwriter Warren Zeiders has officially signed to Warner Records. The 22-year-old Hershey, Pennsylvania native has made an incredible impact on the country scene since he began posting covers and originals on social media and Spotify towards the end of 2020.His 2021 groundbreaking song, "Ride The Lightning," resonated with fans around the world and has amassed over 72 million global streams to date and in excess of 500 million global TikTok views.As of today, the track has now sold in excess of 500,000 units marking his first Gold Record very early in his career. To celebrate, Zeiders will make his television network debut, performing the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show today. Tune into NBC stations at 2:00PM PT. Click here for local listings."Warren is a gifted songwriter and storyteller, has the confidence and drive to work harder than anyone, understands all the modern tools at an artist's fingertips to market and promote themselves, and is just a great human being," says Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-Chairman & CEO, Warner Records. "We just had the best time getting to know one another and both Tom (Corson) and I felt that Warner Records was a natural fit for Warren."The fire-and-brimstone edge of " Burn It Down " does the song's title justice. Zeiders' powerful voice and raw guitar ignite as he makes a choice to quit running and raze it all to the ground. "I'd bet everything there's a lot of folks like me, cutting off the puppet strings and breaking out the gasoline," Zeiders howls. "But once you strike that match, there ain't turning back."Armed with striking songwriting and a one-in-a-million voice, Zeiders has earned comparisons to artists like Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell for his original work. It's no surprise he's inspired a massive social media following, garnering over 500 million views on TikTok alone. Check out Zeiders' debut 717 Tapes EP, featuring all original songs



