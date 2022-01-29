Lil Tecca Releases New Single & Video "Fallin" Today





"



In other big news, he will be announcing the rescheduled dates for his "Tecca Loves You" Tour 2022. Stay tuned and don't miss him when he rolls through your town.



Tecca's latest album, We Love You Tecca 2, notably marked his third Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It also bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, making for his third Top 10 debut on the respective chart as well. Meanwhile, "Never Left" and "



Right out of the gate, We Love You Tecca 2 received widespread acclaim. HYPEBEAST cited among "the 10 best projects" of the week. HotNewHipHop proclaimed, "Lil Tecca has already proven to be a solid hitmaker in the industry, and with each new album, he impresses his fans with his summer vibes, catchy melodies, and solid hooks." HipHopDX highlighted his "infectious jubilance," and wrote, "Tecca's bubbling raps have always straddled the line between Hip Hop and pop, finding catchy melodies throughout." REVOLT declared the album "has more hits than a great number of artists twice his age."



The sequel carried on the legacy of its predecessor, We Love You Tecca. In 2019, the original mixtape bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, and amassed 6.6 billion-plus streams.



Posting up over 8 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Charged up for a massive 2022, multi-platinum rapper Lil Tecca uncovers his new single and video " Fallin " today. The track's dreamy production pairs bass echoes with ethereal keys as he rhymes with intent and intensity all at once. His dynamic flow culminates on an assurance, "Everything will get better." The accompanying visual reflects the song's emotional ebb and flow as it simultaneously spotlights his honesty and energy on-screen. Fallin " just paves the way for much more music to come from Lil Tecca in 2022.In other big news, he will be announcing the rescheduled dates for his "Tecca Loves You" Tour 2022. Stay tuned and don't miss him when he rolls through your town.Tecca's latest album, We Love You Tecca 2, notably marked his third Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It also bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, making for his third Top 10 debut on the respective chart as well. Meanwhile, "Never Left" and " Repeat " vaulted on to the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Top 30 and has already tallied over 800 million global streams.Right out of the gate, We Love You Tecca 2 received widespread acclaim. HYPEBEAST cited among "the 10 best projects" of the week. HotNewHipHop proclaimed, "Lil Tecca has already proven to be a solid hitmaker in the industry, and with each new album, he impresses his fans with his summer vibes, catchy melodies, and solid hooks." HipHopDX highlighted his "infectious jubilance," and wrote, "Tecca's bubbling raps have always straddled the line between Hip Hop and pop, finding catchy melodies throughout." REVOLT declared the album "has more hits than a great number of artists twice his age."The sequel carried on the legacy of its predecessor, We Love You Tecca. In 2019, the original mixtape bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200, went platinum, and amassed 6.6 billion-plus streams.Posting up over 8 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, Lil Tecca has quietly cemented himself as one of rap's most vital rising superstars. In 2020, his full-length debut album, Virgo World, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded two Hot 100 entries—namely " Dolly " with Lil Uzi Vert and "When You Down" feat. Lil Durk with Polo G. HotNewHipHop praised it as "a great starting point for the 18-year-old." Tecca first exploded with his platinum-certified mixtape, We Love You Tecca, and his breakout quadruple-platinum single " Ransom " in 2019. He reeled in acclaim from New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and many others in addition to selling out shows on his first headline run, the We Love You Tecca World Tour. He launches into his next chapter with new music in 2022.



