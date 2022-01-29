Tank And The Bangas Return With New Album Red Balloon - Released May 13





Where Do We Go (featuring New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Best New Artist Grammy nominee and critically acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas return with their third studio album, Red Balloon, set for release on May 13 via Verve Forecast/Universal Music.Red Balloon was born out of a pandemic-ordered break from the band's rigorous touring schedule. The hiatus gave the band space to breathe and double down on who they are as artists, allowing them to reunite as a more unified group. The new work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America while also celebrating the beauty of Black life."This has been one of the best attempts thus far at capturing what happens when we're all playing at the same time," notes the band. "Red Balloon is coming straight for your heart and your neck. It's going to make you bop and think and love, hopefully, and even love people that look different."Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album was recorded at Bangaville Studios in New Orleans and Revival Studios in Los Angeles. Red Balloon also includes contributions from Alex Isley, Masego, Questlove, Lalah Hathaway, Big Freedia, Jacob Collier, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.In conjunction, the group is premiering their new single "No ID" alongside an accompanying video. "No ID" is about not letting just anybody into your life; the song concludes with frontwoman and lead vocalist Tarriona "Tank" Ball singing, "If we gon' go deeper, Ima need to see what's beneath the surface of your smile and if you're worth staying a while."In addition, the band will embark on an extensive run of spring tour dates with Cory Henry. Kicking off on March 9, the US tour includes performances at New York's Webster Hall, DC's 9:30 Club, Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, Philadelphia's Union Transfer, Chicago's House Of Blues and more. Further 2022 dates will be announced soon, while the current tour routing can be found below.Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise. Last year, Tank and The Bangas released their EP Friend Goals, featuring CHIKA, Duckwrth and PJ Morton.Throughout their career the group has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Austin City Limits" and "TODAY." Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop selling out venues both stateside and abroad, including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Newport Jazz Festival and more.Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (front woman, lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys)."Tank and the Bangas string together grooves from funk, hip-hop, rock and gospel; serious storytelling, self-empowerment exhortations and dance instructions share the band's exuberant stream of consciousness." - New York Times"A secular church experience, with freewheeling improvisational chops and positive vibes." - Rolling Stone"This band combines R&B with hip-hop's poetry and rollercoaster storytelling, with a flair and alchemy that could only come from New Orleans." - NPR Music"Bathing theatrical hip-hop, soul, funk, and spoken-word poetry in the lush musicality of its New Orleans home, the band's recent album, Green Balloon, floats on the effervescent energy that captivated the Internet two years ago, and which only increases onstage. There's no leaving a Tank and the Bangas performance in a bad mood." - The New Yorker"Lead singer Tank has an elastic, surprising voice that oozes energy, turning simple lyrics into full stories just with a twist of the syllables; perhaps it shouldn't be so unexpected, given her background as a slam poet." - TIME"Ball is as nimble a lyricist as she is a vocalist, with a malleable voice that's powerful in its command. One moment she's unpacking sinewy couplets and rhymes with fury and the next she's wailing like she's at a church revival." - Los Angeles Times"The New Orleans collective came off as an unlikely Mothers of Invention-inspired soul revue, with lead singer Tarriona 'Tank' Ball's mixture of little-girl and full-gospel vocal inflections putting her in a singular category altogether." - VarietyRED BALLOON - TRACK LISTING:Intro (featuring Wayne Brady)BluebellAnxietyOak TreeCommunion In My Cup (featuring The Hamiltones)Who's In ChargeWhy TryNo ID Black Folk (featuring Alex Isley and Masego)Café Du Monde (featuring Jamison Ross and Trombone Shorty)Easy Goes It (featuring Lalah Hathaway)Stolen FruitBig (featuring Big Freedia)HeavyJellyfishWhere Do We Go (featuring Lalah Hathaway and Jacob Collier)



