pMad Releases New Single 'Medicine'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paul Dillon is pMad and from Portumna, Co. Galway, Ireland.

Paul started in bands The Suicidal Dufflecoats to The Greeting & now to pMad. In the middle of a pandemic he creates an album in collaboration with Ireland (Zedakube Recording), Germany (Protonaut Studio) & Mexico (Elith Mastering Labs) without ever being in the same room together.



The music he produced has now got radio plays worldwide in over 70 countries along with getting significant critical acclaim, being played on national radio stations worldwide & making many 'Artists to Watch in 2022', 'The Next Big Thing', #1 in the German Independent Charts and Top 5, 10 and 25 in lots of charts in the UK, France, Slovenia, USA and many others worldwide.



It has been said of pMad's music that it is a cross between 'Microdisney and The The' or if 'The Cult and The Mission had a child'. His debut release 'Who Am I' is an emotional mix of pMad's haunted, gloomy voice, choir and guest voices, dramatic keys, neat bass lines, guitars and all tied together with a pulsating drum groove. This is complimented by a visual masterpiece of a video that cumulates into an audio and visual feast.



His second release 'Medicine' is a pulsating mix of pMad's inspirational and aspirational lyrics sung in his haunted & gloomy voice, accompanied by dramatic keys, killer bass lines, guitars and all tied together with a pulsating drum groove, with another visual masterpiece of a video that follows the vicious circle we all can succumb too!

The pMad new single 'Medicine' will be officially released on 1st February on CD, download and the usual streaming places.

"The 'Medicine' single includes 'Who Am I' on it as I think it deserved to be on hard format also and that putting the two opening pMad singles together on the CD was a natural thing to do. The (pMad reMix) of 'Who Am I' is something I thought of and wanted to learn more about. It brings a different vibe again to pMad".



The songs follow a path of introspection with a unique view of the world & what we are doing to ourselves and the planet!



pMad wants his fans to enjoy this melodic tune and understand the reality behind his lyrics and most of all believe in yourself!



Medicine wants us to believe in ourselves, Hope is the Medicine and it is within!



