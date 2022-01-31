Ludovico Einaudi Becomes One Of TikTok's Biggest Composers & Hits Global Charts





Einaudi's latest album, Underwater, was released on Friday 21 January on Decca Records. It is his first new solo piano album in 20 years. For Einaudi, Underwater is a deep dive to another place, where he could swim freely without thoughts. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) He is already the highest-streaming classical pianist of all time, and now Ludovico Einaudi has become one of TikTok's biggest composers worldwide after an online trend saw his 2013 track 'Experience' hit the global charts. His music forms the soundtrack to almost 7 million video creations on TikTok, clocking up more than 15 billion views and propelling him to international streaming success.It is the first time a classical artist has reached this level of views - a feat usually achieved by the world's biggest pop artists. This success, which began in Thailand, Vietnam and Laos before spreading to Mexico, China and beyond, coincides with the release of Einaudi's new album Underwater. Almost a decade after it was released, Einaudi's 'Experience' (taken from his 2013 Decca album In A Time Lapse) has become one of the most popular classical sounds of 2021 on TikTok as users have created videos synchronised to the music. This popularity has caused Einaudi to hit the Spotify, Apple and TikTok charts in over 40 different markets across the world.'Experience' reached the top 10 on TikTok in Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Thailand, Colombia and Spain and peaked at No.14 on the overall Global TikTok Chart. It is trending in a variety of different ways across TikTok and Instagram including official and user-generated content.The 'Experience' phenomenon is also driving growth across all streaming platforms, with the track appearing on viral playlists. It became the biggest-streaming classical track in the US in 2021, with a peak of over 1.7 million audio streams in a week. In recent weeks, Einaudi has now gained more monthly listeners on Spotify than Mozart and Beethoven.This online sensation underlines Ludovico Einaudi's ability to cross boundaries of both music and media. With over 80 film and TV syncs to his name, he is one of the most ubiquitous contemporary composers of the century, repeatedly topping the classical charts worldwide. 2021 saw him achieve Hollywood acclaim for his music to Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning films Nomadland and The Father (which include tracks from his chart-topping 2019 release Seven Days Walking) as well as the release of his podcast mini-series Experience: The Ludovico Einaudi Story, starring celebrated filmmakers including Russell Crowe, Chloe Zhao and Shane Meadows.Einaudi's latest album, Underwater, was released on Friday 21 January on Decca Records. It is his first new solo piano album in 20 years. For Einaudi, Underwater is a deep dive to another place, where he could swim freely without thoughts.



