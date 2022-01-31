Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 31/01/2022

Adam Doleac Serves Up New Song "Drinkin' It Wrong"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Adam Doleac released his upbeat new track "Drinkin' It Wrong" today.
"This one is for the live show, and more importantly, it's for all those people out in the crowd," Doleac said. "We've had a couple crazy years. Years that took us all away from something we love. 'Drinkin' It Wrong' is a little reminder on how to do it right. I can't wait to sing it with y'all."

Written by Doleac, Cary Barlowe and Jordan Schmidt, who also produced the track, "Drinkin' It Wrong" is Doleac's manual for letting off some steam at the end of the week. The party anthem reveals a new side of the singer, who recently saw success with his ultra-romantic tunes "Coulda Loved You Longer" and "Another," which hit No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown.

Following an opening stint on Zac Brown Band's tour last fall, Doleac is set to open for Jessie James Decker's "The Woman I've Become" tour that kicks off in April.






