Adam Doleac Serves Up New Song "Drinkin' It Wrong"



"This one is for the live show, and more importantly, it's for all those people out in the crowd," Doleac said. "We've had a couple crazy years. Years that took us all away from something we love. 'Drinkin' It Wrong' is a little reminder on how to do it right. I can't wait to sing it with y'all."



Written by Doleac, Cary Barlowe and Jordan Schmidt, who also produced the track, "Drinkin' It Wrong" is Doleac's manual for letting off some steam at the end of the week. The party anthem reveals a new side of the singer, who recently saw success with his ultra-romantic tunes "Coulda Loved You Longer" and "Another," which hit No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown.



