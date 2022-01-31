St. Paul & The Broken Bones' The Alien Coast Out Now + New Live Performance Video



Watch their performance of "

They've also released a new live performance video of title track "Alien Coast." Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNTsZk5Sblk



St. Paul & The Broken Bones' previous three albums have debuted on the Billboard 200 and they are just getting started on what will be a tremendous 2022. A 50+ date international tour launches soon with highlights including their biggest NYC show ever at the Beacon Theater on March 11, plus a co-headline run with Fitz and the Tantrums in June. The Alien Coast is also being featured on Spotify's Times



The most adventurous release yet from this ever-evolving musical powerhouse, The Alien Coast is a convergence of soul and psychedelia, stoner metal and funk. According to Janeway, "This album was birthed through the idea of falling asleep in a hotel and having a sequence of nightmares, then waking up and missing home so badly." In creating the ultra-vivid dreamscape threaded through The Alien Coast, the band's chief lyricist drew inspiration from such disparate sources as Greek mythology, dystopian sci-fi, 17th-century Italian sculpture, classic paintings by Bermejo and Picasso, and colonial-period history books.



The band has shared a number of previews of the new album leading up to release day, including "Love Letter from a Red Roof Inn," "Minotaur" and "The Last Dance." Produced by Matt Ross-Spang, The Alien Coast is the first album the band has recorded in its hometown of Birmingham, Alabama.



St. Paul & the Broken Bones is: Paul Janeway (vocals),

Listen to The Alien Coast: https://atorecords-ffm.com/thealiencoast1



Praise for The Alien Coast

"A jarring, inventive, exciting, and compelling album that deserves and rewards multiple listens. Its creativity and complexity sketch out innovative new paths for this band…If 'The Alien Coast' is any indication, we are in for boundary-defying joy in the future" - PopMatters

"No one wants to think about annihilation when they're engaging with art to find respite from annihilation, but The Alien Coast's fluctuations in tone are so rewarding to confront that they make the record's message that much easier to absorb" - Paste

"Audacious, unexpectedly experimental music that is daring and adventurous, in an era where repetition is too often the norm" - Holler Country

"It's an interesting tussle to observe as Janeway warbles back and forth between redemption and shakin' it on the dance floor. But in the end, there's only one way out. Screw it. Get up off your knees and let's dance" - No Depression

"St. Paul and the Broken Bones are constantly evolving and the fearless band goes with what inspires them…on 'The Alien Coast' that covers a little bit of everything" - Glide



The Alien Coast track list:

1. 3000 AD Mass

2. Bermejo and The Devil

3. Minotaur

4. Atlas

5. The Last Dance

6.

7. Alien Coast

8. Hunter and His Hounds

9. Tin Man Love

10. Popcorn Ceiling

11. Love Letter From A Red Roof Inn



Tour Dates:

March 2-March 6 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Park Performance Pavilion

March 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

March 5 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Wine & Food Festival

March 6 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *

March 8 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre *

March 9 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

March 11 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre *

March 12 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House *

March 13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *

March 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

March 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

March 18 - Toronto, ON -

March 19 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre *

March 20 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall *

March 22 - Chicago, IL -

March 23 - Chicago, IL -

March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre *

March 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

April 16 - Birmingham, AL -

April 21 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater^

April 22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 23 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater ^

April 24 - Austin, TX - Stubb's ^

April 26 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom ^

April 28 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ^

April 29 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up ^

April 30 - Salt Lake City - Commonwealth Room ^

May 3 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune ^

May 5 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^

May 6 - San Francisco, CA/Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^

May 7 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel ^

May 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's ^

May 12 - Phoenix, AR - The Van Buren ^

May 14 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (with Brittany Howard, Drive-By Truckers, and Mavis Staples)

* with Thee Sacred Souls

^ with



St. Paul & the Broken Bones & Fitz and the Tantrums:

Jun 1 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

Jun 3 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amp

Jun 4 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Amp

Jun 5 - Doswell, VA - Meadowbrook Park

Jun 7 - Burlington, VT - Shelburne Museum Green

Jun 8 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

Jun 10 - New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl

Jun 11 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

Jun 12 - Bethlehem, PA - Steelstacks

Jun 14 - Canandaigua, NY- CMAC

Jun 15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

Jun 17 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavillion

Jun 18 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU White Water Amp

Jun 21 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders

Jun 23 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

Jun 24 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park

Jun 25 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's



﻿SUPPORT:

Seratones - June 1-12

Devon Gilfillian June 14 - June 25





Jul 20 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

Jul 22 - Paris, France - Bataclan

Jul 24 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - Paradiso

Jul 26 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club

Jul 28 - London, United Kingdom - Electric Ballroom

