St. Paul & The Broken Bones' The Alien Coast Out Now + New Live Performance Video

St. Paul & the Broken Bones have released The Alien Coast - their fourth studio album and first for ATO Records. The Birmingham, AL 8-piece made a return appearance to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, performing lead single "The Last Dance
" live at the Ed Sullivan Theater. Tomorrow they will perform two songs on CBS Saturday Morning, marking the band's 4th time on the show (with a previous appearance earning them a Daytime Emmy nomination). Lead singer Paul Janeway will also be interviewed by NPR's All Things Considered this weekend, he appeared on longtime fan Elton John's Rocket Hour radio show, and the album was featured Tuesday on NPR Music's #NowPlaying.
Watch their performance of "The Last Dance
" on The Late Show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgdD0W8l818
They've also released a new live performance video of title track "Alien Coast." Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNTsZk5Sblk
St. Paul & The Broken Bones' previous three albums have debuted on the Billboard 200 and they are just getting started on what will be a tremendous 2022. A 50+ date international tour launches soon with highlights including their biggest NYC show ever at the Beacon Theater on March 11, plus a co-headline run with Fitz and the Tantrums in June. The Alien Coast is also being featured on Spotify's Times Square
billboard throughout the weekend and the album's songs have been highlighted on a growing number of key playlists in the U.S. and around the globe.
The most adventurous release yet from this ever-evolving musical powerhouse, The Alien Coast is a convergence of soul and psychedelia, stoner metal and funk. According to Janeway, "This album was birthed through the idea of falling asleep in a hotel and having a sequence of nightmares, then waking up and missing home so badly." In creating the ultra-vivid dreamscape threaded through The Alien Coast, the band's chief lyricist drew inspiration from such disparate sources as Greek mythology, dystopian sci-fi, 17th-century Italian sculpture, classic paintings by Bermejo and Picasso, and colonial-period history books.
The band has shared a number of previews of the new album leading up to release day, including "Love Letter from a Red Roof Inn," "Minotaur" and "The Last Dance." Produced by Matt Ross-Spang, The Alien Coast is the first album the band has recorded in its hometown of Birmingham, Alabama.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones is: Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse
Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin
Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher
(trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone).
Listen to The Alien Coast: https://atorecords-ffm.com/thealiencoast1
Praise for The Alien Coast
"A jarring, inventive, exciting, and compelling album that deserves and rewards multiple listens. Its creativity and complexity sketch out innovative new paths for this band…If 'The Alien Coast' is any indication, we are in for boundary-defying joy in the future" - PopMatters
"No one wants to think about annihilation when they're engaging with art to find respite from annihilation, but The Alien Coast's fluctuations in tone are so rewarding to confront that they make the record's message that much easier to absorb" - Paste
"Audacious, unexpectedly experimental music that is daring and adventurous, in an era where repetition is too often the norm" - Holler Country
"It's an interesting tussle to observe as Janeway warbles back and forth between redemption and shakin' it on the dance floor. But in the end, there's only one way out. Screw it. Get up off your knees and let's dance" - No Depression
"St. Paul and the Broken Bones are constantly evolving and the fearless band goes with what inspires them…on 'The Alien Coast' that covers a little bit of everything" - Glide
The Alien Coast track list:
1. 3000 AD Mass
2. Bermejo and The Devil
3. Minotaur
4. Atlas
5. The Last Dance
6. Ghost
In Smoke
7. Alien Coast
8. Hunter and His Hounds
9. Tin Man Love
10. Popcorn Ceiling
11. Love Letter From A Red Roof Inn
Tour Dates:
March 2-March 6 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Park Performance Pavilion
March 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *
March 5 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Wine & Food Festival
March 6 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *
March 8 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre *
March 9 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *
March 11 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre *
March 12 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House *
March 13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues *
March 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *
March 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *
March 18 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth
Theatre *
March 19 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre *
March 20 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall *
March 22 - Chicago, IL - Thalia
Hall *
March 23 - Chicago, IL - Thalia
Hall *
March 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre *
March 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
April 16 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama
Theatre
April 21 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater^
April 22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
April 23 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater ^
April 24 - Austin, TX - Stubb's ^
April 26 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom ^
April 28 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ^
April 29 - Aspen, CO - Belly
Up ^
April 30 - Salt Lake City - Commonwealth Room ^
May 3 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune ^
May 5 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ^
May 6 - San Francisco, CA/Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^
May 7 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel ^
May 11 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's ^
May 12 - Phoenix, AR - The Van Buren ^
May 14 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (with Brittany Howard, Drive-By Truckers, and Mavis Staples)
* with Thee Sacred Souls
^ with Danielle
Ponder
St. Paul & the Broken Bones & Fitz and the Tantrums:
Jun 1 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
Jun 3 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amp
Jun 4 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Amp
Jun 5 - Doswell, VA - Meadowbrook Park
Jun 7 - Burlington, VT - Shelburne Museum Green
Jun 8 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
Jun 10 - New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl
Jun 11 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
Jun 12 - Bethlehem, PA - Steelstacks
Jun 14 - Canandaigua, NY- CMAC
Jun 15 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion
Jun 17 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavillion
Jun 18 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU White Water Amp
Jun 21 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders
Jun 23 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp
Jun 24 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park
Jun 25 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's
SUPPORT:
Seratones - June 1-12
Devon Gilfillian June 14 - June 25
Europe
/ UK Tour Dates:
Jul 20 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
Jul 22 - Paris, France - Bataclan
Jul 24 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - Paradiso
Jul 26 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club
Jul 28 - London, United Kingdom - Electric Ballroom
Jul 31 - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Cambridge Folk Festival
Aug 2 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Old Fruit Market.