Ronnie's, New Documentary On London Jazz Institution And Its Namesake, Shares Lost Audio Of Last Ever Jimi Hendrix Performance

On February 11th, Greenwich Entertainment will present Ronnie's, the definitive chronicle of the life and times of saxophonist Ronnie Scott and his world-famous London jazz club. Directed by Oliver
Murray, the film features previously unseen and unheard performances by some of the most iconic figures in musical history - Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker, Van Morrison, and so many more - including a never-before-heard bootleg of Jimi Hendrix
sitting in with Eric Burdon and War at Ronnie's.
The September
16, 1970 taping is the last-ever performance from Hendrix before his untimely death on September
18, 1970 - a touching and vital example of how legendary the nights at Ronnie's were and have always been.
Founded alongside business partner Pete King in 1959, Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club quickly became the most famous music venue in all of London on the back of its stellar bookings and Ronnie's warm and generous spirit. From the great and famous who frequented his club, to the many down-at-heel musicians who turned to him for a break, Ronnie Scott became a vital figure in the global music scene.
Ronnie's will open in select theaters and on-demand February 11, 2022. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/oe_EPoTzTjY
