Ronnie's, New Documentary On London Jazz Institution And Its Namesake, Shares Lost Audio Of Last Ever Jimi Hendrix Performance





The



Founded alongside business partner Pete King in 1959, Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club quickly became the most famous music venue in all of London on the back of its stellar bookings and Ronnie's warm and generous spirit. From the great and famous who frequented his club, to the many down-at-heel musicians who turned to him for a break, Ronnie Scott became a vital figure in the global music scene.



Ronnie's will open in select theaters and on-demand February 11, 2022. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/oe_EPoTzTjY



Featuring Performances By:

OSCAR PETERSON

RONNIE SCOTT

DIZZY GILLESPIE

ROLAND KIRK

SONNY ROLLINS

CLEO LANE & JOHN DANKWORTH

MARY LOU WILLIAMS

BUDDY RICH

SARAH VAUGHAN

MILES DAVIS

JIMI HENDRIX

ELLA FITZGERALD

NINA SIMONE

VAN MORRISON & CHET BAKER

BEN WEBSTER

AJAO



Featuring New Interviews With:

BARBARA JAY

BILL BAKER

BRUCE FLEMING

CATHY RICH

CHRIS KING

CHRIS BLACKWELL

FRANCOISE VANET

GEORGIE FAME

GILES PETERSON

JIM HUNT

JOHN FORDHAM

KYLE EASTWOOD

LENNY BRESLAW

MARY SCOTT

MICHAEL PARKINSON

MICHAEL WATT

PAUL PACE

REBECCA SCOTT

SALLY GREENE

SIMON COOKE

SONNY ROLLINS

STELLA KING

VAL WILMER

WALLY HOUSER

QUINCY JONES



Credits:

Writer &

Producer KIRSTY BELL

Executive Producer PHIL MCKENZIE

Co Producer OLIVER MURRAY

Producer for Orofena Films MILLY RILEY

Cinematographer BEN THOMAS

Production Designer SARAH KANE

Graphic Design INTRO

Archive Producer JAMES RM HUNT

Editor PAUL TREWARTHA



Composer ALEX HEFFES

Post Production MOLINARE. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On February 11th, Greenwich Entertainment will present Ronnie's, the definitive chronicle of the life and times of saxophonist Ronnie Scott and his world-famous London jazz club. Directed by Oliver Murray, the film features previously unseen and unheard performances by some of the most iconic figures in musical history - Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Chet Baker, Van Morrison, and so many more - including a never-before-heard bootleg of Jimi Hendrix sitting in with Eric Burdon and War at Ronnie's.The September 16, 1970 taping is the last-ever performance from Hendrix before his untimely death on September 18, 1970 - a touching and vital example of how legendary the nights at Ronnie's were and have always been.Founded alongside business partner Pete King in 1959, Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club quickly became the most famous music venue in all of London on the back of its stellar bookings and Ronnie's warm and generous spirit. From the great and famous who frequented his club, to the many down-at-heel musicians who turned to him for a break, Ronnie Scott became a vital figure in the global music scene.Ronnie's will open in select theaters and on-demand February 11, 2022. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/oe_EPoTzTjYFeaturing Performances By:OSCAR PETERSONRONNIE SCOTTDIZZY GILLESPIEROLAND KIRKSONNY ROLLINSCLEO LANE & JOHN DANKWORTHMARY LOU WILLIAMSBUDDY RICHSARAH VAUGHANMILES DAVISJIMI HENDRIXELLA FITZGERALDNINA SIMONEVAN MORRISON & CHET BAKERBEN WEBSTERAJAOFeaturing New Interviews With:BARBARA JAYBILL BAKERBRUCE FLEMINGCATHY RICHCHRIS KINGCHRIS BLACKWELLFRANCOISE VANETGEORGIE FAMEGILES PETERSONJIM HUNTJOHN FORDHAMKYLE EASTWOODLENNY BRESLAWMARY SCOTTMICHAEL PARKINSONMICHAEL WATTPAUL PACEREBECCA SCOTTSALLY GREENESIMON COOKESONNY ROLLINSSTELLA KINGVAL WILMERWALLY HOUSERQUINCY JONESCredits:Writer & Director OLIVER MURRAYProducer KIRSTY BELLExecutive Producer PHIL MCKENZIECo Producer OLIVER MURRAYProducer for Orofena Films MILLY RILEYCinematographer BEN THOMASProduction Designer SARAH KANEGraphic Design INTROArchive Producer JAMES RM HUNTEditor PAUL TREWARTHA Music Supervisor GARY WELCHComposer ALEX HEFFESPost Production MOLINARE.



