Anais Mitchell Releases New Self-Titled Album

5/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Tony- and Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown, Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine) has released her first solo album in over a decade - Anaïs Mitchell via BMG. Due to vinyl production delays, the LP will now be available on March 25th.Mitchell's self-titled album was produced by Josh Kaufman and also features core players including Kaufman, Michael Lewis, JT Bates, Thomas Bartlett and Aaron Dessner, with string and flute arrangements provided by Nico Muhly.Dubbed by NPR as "one of the greatest songwriters of her generation," the Vermont-based Mitchell is a master of the worlds of narrative folk song, poetry and balladry, and the 10 songs on this record are a perfect showcase of her skills. Mitchell had previously shared tracks "Bright Star," "Brooklyn Bridge," and "On Your Way (Felix Song)" off the new album.Next month, she'll head out on a headlining US tour, joined by players from the record, as well as her own Bonny Light Horseman bandmates, who will also perform their own set. See all shows below.Mitchell is a Tony® and Grammy®-award-winning creator of the Broadway musical Hadestown for which she wrote the book, music and lyrics. Hadestown won 8 Tony Awards overall including Best Musical as well as the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Mitchell was named to TIME's prestigious TIME100 list in 2020, and her first book, 'Working on a Song - The Lyrics of Hadestown' was published by Penguin/Plume in the same year.Her recordings include the original studio album of Hadestown (2010, featuring Justin Vernon and Ani Difranco) and Young Man in America (2012), along with reinterpretations of traditional music including Child Ballads (2013, with Jefferson Hamer) and with Grammy-nominated band Bonny Light Horseman. She has headlined worldwide and supported tours for Bon Iver, Josh Ritter and Punch Brothers, and her music has featured in year-end best lists including NPR, Wall Street Journal, MOJO, Uncut, The Guardian, Sunday Times and The Observer. Listen to the new album here:Tour Dates2/4 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre2/5 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center at the Confluence2/7 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark2/8 - Cincinnati, OH - Longworth-Anderson Series at Memorial Hall2/10 - Springfield, OH- Kuss Auditorium2/11- North Bethesda, MD - The Music Center at Strathmore2/12 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre Center2/14 - New York, NY - Webster Hall2/15 - Hanover, NH - Hopkins Center for the Arts2/16 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall2/17 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium2/18 - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center2/19 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts2/20 - Kingston, NY - Old Dutch Church2/23 - Roanoke, VA - Jefferson Center2/24 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater2/26 - Athens, GA - Hugh Hodgson School of Music2/27 - Auburn, AL - Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University2/28 - Greenville, SC - The Peace Center4/28 - Evanston, IL - Space4/29 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall5/01 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club5/04 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile5/05 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall5/07 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel5/09 - Los Angeles, CA - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever.



