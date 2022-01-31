Union J Announce Eagerly Awaited Reunion Show At The London Palladium For Their 10th Anniversary



WHAT: Reunion show at The London Palladium.

WHEN: Saturday 28th May 2022



Award-Winning, X Factor alumni,



Speaking of their reunion



Union J, catapulted into the mainstream, after being hand-picked and brought together by boy band mogul Louis Walsh during the ninth series ITV'S The X Factor. Performing each week, they quickly amassed a loyal fanbase and went on to finish fourth in the competition, and subsequently signed to RCA records, releasing their debut single Carry You just six months later in summer 2013.



Before their disbanding in 2016,



A decade on, all four original members of



TICKETS

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 4th February at 10am via CuffeandTaylor.com / LiveNation.co.uk / thelondonpalladium.co.uk.



Pre-sale tickets can be accessed on



SHOW DATE:

28 May 2022 London, U.K. London Palladium



Since



Jamie 'JJ' Hamblett was born in Newmarket Suffolk. He was a jockey until the age of 21, having 270 races and riding for the likes of HM The Queen. Since the band, Jamie started his acting career and completed two feature films in the UK - 'Tango One' (released in April 2018 with Universal) and 'Once Upon A Time In London' (October 2019) In August last year, He also played the lead in a short film called 'Ethel' alongside Miriam Margolyes. As well as acting Jamie has been presenting for ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing. He has also started a travel fashion brand called Swankii which is aiming to launch in 2022.



Since leaving Union J, Jaymi has carved a career in both broadcasting and theatre. Jaymi toured the UK starring as Joseph in Andrew



Josh Cuthbert has had a successful career in modelling, social media & television. From walking the catwalk for New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WHO: The original four members of Union J - Josh Cuthbert, JJ Hamblett, Jaymi Hensley and George Shelley.WHAT: Reunion show at The London Palladium.WHEN: Saturday 28th May 2022Award-Winning, X Factor alumni, Union J have announced their reunion for a very special 10th Anniversary show. Performing a headline show at the iconic, London Palladium on Saturday 28th May 2022. All four original members will be coming back together for the first live performance in over six years. Tickets go on general sale Friday 4th F­­ebruary at 10am via CuffeandTaylor.com & LiveNation.co.ukSpeaking of their reunion Union J said "We're so excited to be back! We can't wait to be on the stage together as a four again and to be reunited with our wonderful fans. The London Palladium is such an incredible venue and it feels like the perfect return to live shows for us as a group. After the journey we've had, we know it's going to be a night that we'll remember forever!"Union J, catapulted into the mainstream, after being hand-picked and brought together by boy band mogul Louis Walsh during the ninth series ITV'S The X Factor. Performing each week, they quickly amassed a loyal fanbase and went on to finish fourth in the competition, and subsequently signed to RCA records, releasing their debut single Carry You just six months later in summer 2013.Before their disbanding in 2016, Union J achieved success, with 4 UK Top 10 singles (including 2 No.1 Physical singles) and a debut UK Top 10 album, Winning Best British Breakthrough at the BBC Teen Awards, selling out arena shows, performing to millions on National TV, and making their Hollywood debut as 'Heartthrobs' on Kick-Ass 2 performing their standout single Carry You.A decade on, all four original members of Union J are reuniting to celebrate their 10th Anniversary, performing at London's iconic, illustrious West End Theatre, The London Palladium, on 28th May 2022.TICKETSTickets go on general sale on Friday 4th February at 10am via CuffeandTaylor.com / LiveNation.co.uk / thelondonpalladium.co.uk.Pre-sale tickets can be accessed on Thursday 3rd February at 10am by signing up before 5pm on Wednesday 2nd February below.SHOW DATE:28 May 2022 London, U.K. London PalladiumSince Union J disbanded, they have gone on to pursue separate passions. Having taken a near two year break from social media and the entertainment industries, George Shelley has been on a long and difficult process of personal development and healing. During this period he has taken much needed time to be kind to himself and build the strength and confidence to step back into the public eye. He released single 'Lose To Find' at the end of last year to mark the end of a chapter of pain and suffering and beckon the beginning of a new era. George says 'Marking the 10 year anniversary of Union J's formation brings excitement and hope after a crushing few years of isolation, and I hope this energy brings happiness and joy, as it has us, to many fans old and new.'Jamie 'JJ' Hamblett was born in Newmarket Suffolk. He was a jockey until the age of 21, having 270 races and riding for the likes of HM The Queen. Since the band, Jamie started his acting career and completed two feature films in the UK - 'Tango One' (released in April 2018 with Universal) and 'Once Upon A Time In London' (October 2019) In August last year, He also played the lead in a short film called 'Ethel' alongside Miriam Margolyes. As well as acting Jamie has been presenting for ITV Racing and Sky Sports Racing. He has also started a travel fashion brand called Swankii which is aiming to launch in 2022.Since leaving Union J, Jaymi has carved a career in both broadcasting and theatre. Jaymi toured the UK starring as Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, he recently headed a sell out run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival with new drag show Queenz, and he is one of the main presenters weekly on the UK's first dedicated LGBTQIA2S+ national radio station Hits Radio Pride for Bauer Media. Jaymi is a regular host for RuPaul's Drag Con UK with World of Wonder, and he is a proud campaigner for the LGBTQIA2S+ movement!Josh Cuthbert has had a successful career in modelling, social media & television. From walking the catwalk for Dolce & Gabanna to having his own radio show & also coming 5th on BBC's Celebrity Masterchef. Day to day he has cemented himself as a top mens luxury influencer representing the likes of Givenchy, Jaguar & Breitling. He married top model & influencer Chloe Lloyd in 2018 and they often work together on campaigns. Josh is vocal about his struggles with Mental health and often campaigns online in hopes to break the stigma around the topic.



