Warner Music Group Forms Label-Wide Partnership With Leading Green Web3 Company "OneOf" For Artist And Music NFTs

OneOf, which was first announced in May 2021 and is backed by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OneOf - the Green Web3 Company built for music - announced it has formed a first-of-its-kind preferred partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG) that will see the company create exclusive NFTs for a range of artists across WMG's legendary catalog of music content. OneOf's Green NFT platform mints NFTs that are up to 2M times more energy efficient than the competition, and are specifically designed with the music community in mind, offering NFTs from collectible and generative PFPs, to music royalties, and IRL experiences."Web3 is a massive leap forward in technology: it will expand the scale and scope of both human and machine interactions far beyond what we can imagine today," said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development, Warner Music Group. "Partnering with OneOf, a leader in the emerging technology space of Web3 and NFTs, gives our artists an edge in more authentically building one-to-one relationships with their fans and winning in the new Web3 economy. We're excited to see what's possible.""From collectibles to music royalties, NFTs and Web3 represent the pulse of consumer demand and an exciting future for the music industry," says Lin Dai, OneOf CEO. "We are thrilled to partner and innovate together with Warner Music Group and use our cutting edge Web3 technology to bring their iconic labels and world-renowned artists to the next 100 million fans on blockchain."With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group today is home to an unparalleled family of creative artists, songwriters, and brands that are moving culture across the globe. The company includes such iconic labels as Atlantic, Warner Records, Elektra, and Parlophone - with a roster of superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo.OneOf, which was first announced in May 2021 and is backed by Quincy Jones, has established itself as the go-to platform for the music community. OneOf offers crucial solutions for artists and fans eager to explore the exploding world of NFTs without having to worry about high minting cost or the complexity of blockchain technology. In addition to Warner Music Group, OneOf has recently announced a three-year collaboration with the GRAMMY Awards as well as partnerships with iHeartRadio and MusiCares. Since going live in September, OneOf has launched record breaking NFT collections with major and independent artists including Doja Cat, Whitney Houston, Alesso, The Game, Chief Keef, Pia Mia, and more.



