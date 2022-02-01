The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum To Open Latest Installment Of Its Exhibition American Currents: State Of The Music





For more information about American Currents: New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will offer perspective on country music's latest chapter with the opening of American Currents: State of the Music on Friday, March 4. The exhibit runs through Feb. 5, 2023.Presented annually, American Currents employs the museum's broad interpretation of the genre to explore notable music, artist achievements and events from the past year, as determined by the museum's curators."Through the annual American Currents exhibit, the museum documents the genre's evolving history, diverse sounds and broad cultural influence," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "In another year characterized by the complexities of the pandemic, the continued pursuit of social justice and more, country music stood out as a microcosm of American culture. This exhibit offers perspectives on music and events that shaped the genre in 2021."Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians, songwriters and institutions that figured prominently in country music. This year's exhibition features Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Jerry Douglas and John Hiatt, Jenee Fleenor, the Grand Ole Opry, Mickey Guyton, Walker Hayes, Wanda Jackson, Alison Krauss, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Allison Russell, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings and Taylor Swift.A portion of the exhibit titled "Unbroken Circle" will highlight artists and their musical connections, including those who have influenced them or share musical perspectives. Featured pairings include BRELAND and Keith Urban, Thomm Jutz and Tom T. Hall, Brittney Spencer and Reba McEntire, and Lainey Wilson and Lee Ann Womack.American Currents also includes a video compilation of important country music moments from 2021. In addition, the exhibit recaps the year's chart-topping country albums, singles and highest-grossing tours as reported by Billboard and Pollstar.For more information about American Currents: State of the Music, visit www.CountryMusicHallofFame.org.



