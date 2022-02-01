Yes I Do (My Wedding Song) By Monika





This overwhelming response is nothing new to Monika who is accustomed to both media and public's attention throughout the years dating back to 2006 where she became a MySpace sensation overnight. Just 3 weeks ago she was in the spotlight for composing 10 songs for the Original



"When I compose music for a movie I have to follow the director's guidelines. There's always a little bit of my expression in everything I compose but with Yes I Do, it's 100% me. No scene guidelines, no time codes, just me on my guitar dreaming of my wedding. That's my process for capturing emotions into music," said Monika who's single song will also be included in her new album titled "I'm Proud" set to be released in November 2022.



Working with the same renowned recording team as Amy Winehouse,



"I have sung this song live for some years now and I get such an overwhelming response from the crowd. I had many people walk up to me and say we got married to your song! I thought it was time to properly record and release the song as a thank you to all my fans," said Monika while adding that the Yes I Do (My Wedding Song) music video that was also released on her official YouTube channel on February 1st 2022 is exclusively made of archival footage of those live performances.



About Monika:

Monika started as a Myspace sensation from her hometown Athens, Greece with her very first song "Over The Hill" followed by her debut LP "



Following the success of "Secret In The Dark" and while gaining traction as a well respected artist within the music industry in US and EU she was signed by major label and distributor (PIAS France) and in 2016 was signed by Songs Publishing (US) as one of the most valued acquired artists of the year.



Two tours in US and EU, along with many live sessions like "Tiny Desk" on NPR made her a familiar name in media outlets such as Vogue NYC, Pitchfork, New York Times, Liberation, BBC

Known for her grand performances in some of the most prestigious venues such as Odeon Herodus Atticus, Onassis Cultural Centre and Stavros Niarchos Foundation accompanied by a 60 member orchestra, she was approached by the Olympic Committee to compose the Olympic Theme Song "Kallimarmaro" to celebrate the renewed lighting of the Panathenaic Stadium.



In May 2020 Monika released the song "



2022 found Monika composing 10 new songs for Netflix's New Year's Eve premiere movie "The Lost Daughter" by



Listen to Yes I Do (My Wedding Song) on Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/album/6kQPhsZOI319208YnOd6l3

View the music video on YouTube

https://youtu.be/UvVGJLRYbvw



#FollowMonika on social media

Website: https://www.monikalive.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonikaOfficialPage/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monika_music/?hl=el

Twitter: https://twitter.com/monikamusica

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/60YJi3abieLZxGxwtBv7Jh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2vqhJpd New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Known within the music and film industry as one of the greatest music composers of her generation, Monika released her own wedding song - Yes I Do (My Wedding Song) - and instantly hit the top playlists on music platforms during this year's Valentine's frenzy.This overwhelming response is nothing new to Monika who is accustomed to both media and public's attention throughout the years dating back to 2006 where she became a MySpace sensation overnight. Just 3 weeks ago she was in the spotlight for composing 10 songs for the Original Soundtrack of Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Ed Harris among others."When I compose music for a movie I have to follow the director's guidelines. There's always a little bit of my expression in everything I compose but with Yes I Do, it's 100% me. No scene guidelines, no time codes, just me on my guitar dreaming of my wedding. That's my process for capturing emotions into music," said Monika who's single song will also be included in her new album titled "I'm Proud" set to be released in November 2022.Working with the same renowned recording team as Amy Winehouse, Adele and Lady Gaga, her upcoming album work is widely anticipated and if Yes I Do (My Wedding Song) is any indication, Monika is expected to deliver something fresh, outside the box and new sensations through her cinematic pop approach."I have sung this song live for some years now and I get such an overwhelming response from the crowd. I had many people walk up to me and say we got married to your song! I thought it was time to properly record and release the song as a thank you to all my fans," said Monika while adding that the Yes I Do (My Wedding Song) music video that was also released on her official YouTube channel on February 1st 2022 is exclusively made of archival footage of those live performances.About Monika:Monika started as a Myspace sensation from her hometown Athens, Greece with her very first song "Over The Hill" followed by her debut LP " Avatar " (2008) that became platinum. Her second platinum LP "Exit" (2010) established her as a major artist and led her to NYC's Dunham studios where she recorded her third album, "Secret In The Dark" (2015) with The Dap Kings.Following the success of "Secret In The Dark" and while gaining traction as a well respected artist within the music industry in US and EU she was signed by major label and distributor (PIAS France) and in 2016 was signed by Songs Publishing (US) as one of the most valued acquired artists of the year.Two tours in US and EU, along with many live sessions like "Tiny Desk" on NPR made her a familiar name in media outlets such as Vogue NYC, Pitchfork, New York Times, Liberation, BBC Radio 1 and The Guardian.Known for her grand performances in some of the most prestigious venues such as Odeon Herodus Atticus, Onassis Cultural Centre and Stavros Niarchos Foundation accompanied by a 60 member orchestra, she was approached by the Olympic Committee to compose the Olympic Theme Song "Kallimarmaro" to celebrate the renewed lighting of the Panathenaic Stadium.In May 2020 Monika released the song " Saving The World " as a dedication to the people fighting against the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus disease and donated 100% of YouTube proceeds to support low income medical staff around the world.2022 found Monika composing 10 new songs for Netflix's New Year's Eve premiere movie "The Lost Daughter" by Maggie Gyllenhaal with her song "Stala" being used as main and closing theme song.Listen to Yes I Do (My Wedding Song) on Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/album/6kQPhsZOI319208YnOd6l3View the music video on YouTubehttps://youtu.be/UvVGJLRYbvw#FollowMonika on social mediaWebsite: https://www.monikalive.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonikaOfficialPage/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/monika_music/?hl=elTwitter: https://twitter.com/monikamusicaSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/60YJi3abieLZxGxwtBv7JhYouTube: https://bit.ly/2vqhJpd



