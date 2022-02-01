Capitol Hill Block Party Announces 2022 Festival Lineup



"If there's ever been a time to have a community block party to celebrate Seattle's rich tradition of music and the arts, it's summer 2022," said Evan Johnson, Capitol Hill Block Party's talent buyer. "Local businesses - restaurants and bars in particular - have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. We're excited to help revitalize the neighborhood and bring attention back to the many independent businesses operating in the Pike/Pine Corridor."



Johnson and the Daydream



Joining a strong lineup of national and international artists are a host of Northwest bands including blues rockers The



"Providing a platform where local artists can continue to grow from the additional exposure is an important way to unify the local community and preserve our fiercely independent and artistic nature," said the event's associate producer, Kate Harris. "That's more important than ever since local bands haven't had as much of an opportunity to tour or perform locally. It's a great opportunity for them to share a bill with renowned national headliners."



To build upon the holistic cultural experience and energy of the festival, Capitol Hill Block Party will also host free community events and activities throughout the neighborhood. More details will be available later this year as the festival approaches.



"With our three-day festival as the centerpiece, we've worked hard to develop additional free programming that benefits the residents of Capitol Hill, our fundraising partners and Seattle at large," Harris said. "The entire neighborhood will be alive with activity this summer during the best weekend of the year."



Please visit the Capitol Hill Block Party website (www.capitolhillblockparty.com) for ticket pricing and programming information. Follow the event on Facebook (Capitol Hill Block Party), Instagram (@capitolhillblockparty) and Twitter (@CHBlockParty) to keep up with festival updates.



CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2022 FULL LINEUP:

DIPLO • CHARLI XCX • JAI WOLF • TORO Y MOI • 100 GECS • REMI WOLF • DANNY BROWN • FLO MILLI • TOKIMONSTA • BEACH BUNNY • DUCKWRTH • THE BETHS • EVAN GIIA • CHET PORTER • CANNONS • SUDAN ARCHIVES • MANILA KILLA • IDK • TKAY MAIDZA • MAGDALENA BAY • KENNY MASON • ELA MINUS • CHLOE MORIONDO • LIZZY MCALPINE • ENUMCLAW • MICHELLE • IAN SWEET • BOYISH • DEMPSEY HOPE • THE BLACK TONES • ARCHIE • BREAKS & SWELLS • THE MOSS • THE GRIZZLED MIGHTY • TEZATALKS • BRENT AMAKER AND THE RODEO • LIVT • ALL STAR OPERA • RUDY • LA FONDA • LINDA FROM WORK • JANG • CLAUDINE MAGBAG • BIBLIOTEKA • ARIANA DEBOO • AMONG AUTHORS • TINSLEY • ERIK WALTERS • JULIETTE • LOVELY COLOURS • JUSMONI • TODD ZACK JR. • KING YOUNGBLOOD • SMALL PAUL • LAURELI • JOZA • JANE DON'T & FRIENDS • SEA LEMON • MOTUS • DAVE SHANAE • RELL BE FREE • HHERB (LIVE SET) • CHINESE AMERICAN BEAR • HALLEY GREG • PINK BOA • ALLA • SEIICHI • GOOD JOB • OH MY EYES New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Capitol Hill Block Party today announced the full lineup of performers for its 24th music and arts festival scheduled for July 22-24 in the heart of Capitol Hill in the Pike/Pine corridor. Headliners include British singer/songwriter Charli XCX, New York-based electronic music producer Jai Wolf, as well as acclaimed DJ and producer, Diplo. Three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale Tuesday, February 1, at 10 a.m. PT."If there's ever been a time to have a community block party to celebrate Seattle's rich tradition of music and the arts, it's summer 2022," said Evan Johnson, Capitol Hill Block Party's talent buyer. "Local businesses - restaurants and bars in particular - have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. We're excited to help revitalize the neighborhood and bring attention back to the many independent businesses operating in the Pike/Pine Corridor."Johnson and the Daydream State team learned a lot about safely throwing a festival during the pandemic in September 2021, when they hosted a multi-day event on the Seattle Center grounds called Day In • Day Out. "We're wide-eyed about the fact that we're still very much living with the pandemic, but confident we'll be able to hold a safe, enjoyable event that brings the local community together," he said.Joining a strong lineup of national and international artists are a host of Northwest bands including blues rockers The Black Tones, Tacoma buzz-band Enumclaw and soul artist JusMoni."Providing a platform where local artists can continue to grow from the additional exposure is an important way to unify the local community and preserve our fiercely independent and artistic nature," said the event's associate producer, Kate Harris. "That's more important than ever since local bands haven't had as much of an opportunity to tour or perform locally. It's a great opportunity for them to share a bill with renowned national headliners."To build upon the holistic cultural experience and energy of the festival, Capitol Hill Block Party will also host free community events and activities throughout the neighborhood. More details will be available later this year as the festival approaches."With our three-day festival as the centerpiece, we've worked hard to develop additional free programming that benefits the residents of Capitol Hill, our fundraising partners and Seattle at large," Harris said. "The entire neighborhood will be alive with activity this summer during the best weekend of the year."Please visit the Capitol Hill Block Party website (www.capitolhillblockparty.com) for ticket pricing and programming information. Follow the event on Facebook (Capitol Hill Block Party), Instagram (@capitolhillblockparty) and Twitter (@CHBlockParty) to keep up with festival updates.CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2022 FULL LINEUP:DIPLO • CHARLI XCX • JAI WOLF • TORO Y MOI • 100 GECS • REMI WOLF • DANNY BROWN • FLO MILLI • TOKIMONSTA • BEACH BUNNY • DUCKWRTH • THE BETHS • EVAN GIIA • CHET PORTER • CANNONS • SUDAN ARCHIVES • MANILA KILLA • IDK • TKAY MAIDZA • MAGDALENA BAY • KENNY MASON • ELA MINUS • CHLOE MORIONDO • LIZZY MCALPINE • ENUMCLAW • MICHELLE • IAN SWEET • BOYISH • DEMPSEY HOPE • THE BLACK TONES • ARCHIE • BREAKS & SWELLS • THE MOSS • THE GRIZZLED MIGHTY • TEZATALKS • BRENT AMAKER AND THE RODEO • LIVT • ALL STAR OPERA • RUDY • LA FONDA • LINDA FROM WORK • JANG • CLAUDINE MAGBAG • BIBLIOTEKA • ARIANA DEBOO • AMONG AUTHORS • TINSLEY • ERIK WALTERS • JULIETTE • LOVELY COLOURS • JUSMONI • TODD ZACK JR. • KING YOUNGBLOOD • SMALL PAUL • LAURELI • JOZA • JANE DON'T & FRIENDS • SEA LEMON • MOTUS • DAVE SHANAE • RELL BE FREE • HHERB (LIVE SET) • CHINESE AMERICAN BEAR • HALLEY GREG • PINK BOA • ALLA • SEIICHI • GOOD JOB • OH MY EYES



