The FUR Starts Synth Frenzy With Single 'Forbidden Fruit'

www.decentmusicpr.com/thefur New York, NY (Top40 Charts) THE FUR is a new artist and producer from the land that gave you Zara Larsson, ABBA and Avicii. With a solid musical background and a flair for crafting epic and energetic dance-pop, THE FUR dropped his debut single 'Americana' in June 2021. Through collaborations with prominent songwriters and vocalists, THE FUR has in no-time become a name on the pop and EDM scene, with Spotify Editorial placement and a host of tastemaker support.Forbidden Fruit' is The Fur's third original single release. With tender, entrancing vocals from Julia Ross, this electro-pop bop is about the kind of love that hurts. The Fur had a lot of fun producing 'Forbidden Fruit' and it stands tall as a bold dance-pop fusion with a delicious synth hook. It lingers long after hearing, and is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life. The song has a powerful oxymoron at its core - whilst the vibe of the music is smooth and pleasant, the lyrics tell a different story.A life-affirming and vibrant music project, at the heart of THE FUR's artistry is a drive to craft great music first and foremost. Music is the portal through which this artist experiences the world; connecting with other, like-minded musicians, as well as lovers of music. A beautiful reason to connect with people across the globe; THE FUR appreciates the magical power of music to inspire and unite us all.open.spotify.com/artist/378IbPHZygXk5VlOHKn5Ya?si=69rlD8A-RwiD5TAKq1Fv0gwww.instagram.com/thefurmusicwww.decentmusicpr.com/thefur



