The Smile - Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood & Tom Skinner - Debut European Tour Dates For 2022

20/07/22 - Taormina - Teatro Antico di Taormina. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Smile, the new group comprising Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have today announced details of their debut European tour for 2022, including UK dates in London at the Roundhouse, Edinburgh at the Usher Hall and Manchester at the Albert Hall. Please find the full tour dates below.The shows go on general sale on Friday 4th February at 10am GMT. Existing and new subscribers (who join the Smile Mailing list here) will receive a link to access a 10am GMT pre-sale on 2nd February.The Smile recently released their second new single, The Smoke, which has been immediately added to BBC 6 Music's A-list; the song follows the band's debut single You Will Never Work In Television Again.Last weekend The Smile played three consecutive sold out live shows across sixteen hours and three time-zones at Magazine, London. The three shows were simultaneously broadcast in real time, via livestream to a global audience.The Smile - European tour dates 2022:16/05/22 - Zagreb - Hala17/05/22 - Vienna - Gasometer19/05/22 - Prague - Forum Karlin20/05/22 - Berlin - Tempodrom23/05/22 - Stockholm - Cirkus24/05/22 - Oslo - Sentrum Scene27/05/22 - Amsterdam - Paradiso29/05/22 - London - Roundhouse30/05/22 - London - Roundhouse01/06/22 - Edinburgh - Usher Hall02/06/22 - Manchester - Albert Hall04/06/22 - Lille - L'Aéronef06/06/22 - Paris - Philarmonie de Paris07/06/22 - Paris - Philarmonie de Paris08/06/22 - Lyon - Les Nuits de Fourvière10/06/22 - Barcelona - Primavera Sound Festival12/06/22 - Dijon - Festival VYV Les Solidarites24/06/22 - Reims - La Magnifique Society25/06/22 - Werchter - TW Classic festival27/06/22 - Luxembourg - The Neumünster Abbaye29/06/22 - Gdynia - Open'er Festival05/07/22 - Barcelona - Poble Espanyol06/07/22 - Madrid - Noches del Botánico08/07/22 - Lisbon - Lisbon Coliseum11/07/22 - Nîmes - Festival de Nimes12/07/22 - Montreux - Montreux Jazz Festival14/07/22 - Milan - Fabrique Milano15/07/22 - Ferrara - Piazza Trento Trieste17/07/22 - Macerata MC - Arena Sferisterio18/07/22 - Rome - Cavea - Auditorium Parco della Musica20/07/22 - Taormina - Teatro Antico di Taormina.



