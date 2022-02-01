The Smile - Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood & Tom Skinner - Debut European Tour Dates For 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Smile, the new group comprising Radiohead's Thom Yorke
and Jonny Greenwood
and Sons Of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have today announced details of their debut European tour for 2022, including UK dates in London at the Roundhouse, Edinburgh at the Usher
Hall and Manchester at the Albert Hall. Please find the full tour dates below.
The shows go on general sale on Friday 4th February at 10am GMT. Existing and new subscribers (who join the Smile Mailing list here) will receive a link to access a 10am GMT pre-sale on 2nd February.
The Smile recently released their second new single, The Smoke, which has been immediately added to BBC 6 Music's A-list; the song follows the band's debut single You Will Never Work In Television Again.
Last weekend The Smile played three consecutive sold out live shows across sixteen hours and three time-zones at Magazine, London. The three shows were simultaneously broadcast in real time, via livestream to a global audience.
The Smile - European tour dates 2022:
16/05/22 - Zagreb - Hala
17/05/22 - Vienna - Gasometer
19/05/22 - Prague - Forum Karlin
20/05/22 - Berlin - Tempodrom
23/05/22 - Stockholm - Cirkus
24/05/22 - Oslo - Sentrum Scene
27/05/22 - Amsterdam - Paradiso
29/05/22 - London - Roundhouse
30/05/22 - London - Roundhouse
01/06/22 - Edinburgh - Usher
Hall
02/06/22 - Manchester - Albert Hall
04/06/22 - Lille - L'Aéronef
06/06/22 - Paris - Philarmonie de Paris
07/06/22 - Paris - Philarmonie de Paris
08/06/22 - Lyon - Les Nuits de Fourvière
10/06/22 - Barcelona - Primavera Sound Festival
12/06/22 - Dijon - Festival VYV Les Solidarites
24/06/22 - Reims - La Magnifique Society
25/06/22 - Werchter - TW Classic festival
27/06/22 - Luxembourg - The Neumünster Abbaye
29/06/22 - Gdynia - Open'er Festival
05/07/22 - Barcelona - Poble Espanyol
06/07/22 - Madrid - Noches del Botánico
08/07/22 - Lisbon - Lisbon Coliseum
11/07/22 - Nîmes - Festival de Nimes
12/07/22 - Montreux - Montreux Jazz Festival
14/07/22 - Milan - Fabrique Milano
15/07/22 - Ferrara - Piazza Trento Trieste
17/07/22 - Macerata MC - Arena
Sferisterio
18/07/22 - Rome - Cavea - Auditorium Parco della Musica
20/07/22 - Taormina - Teatro Antico di Taormina.