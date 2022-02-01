Super Bowl LVI Pregame Lineup Announced





Multi-Grammy-nominated artist MICKEY GUYTON will sing the national anthem. Mickey's groundbreaking debut album Remember Her Name recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year, the first-ever for a



Six-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker, JHENÉ AIKO will sing



On behalf of the



American urban contemporary gospel duo MARY MARY accompanied by the LA Phil's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) performing Lift Every Voice and Sing, conducted by

Prior to the game, multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer, ZEDD, will act as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.



In honor of the Air Force's 75th Anniversary year, the service will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover over SoFi Stadium during the national anthem. The Air Force Heritage Flight will be a formation of a P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and a F-35A Lightning II.



The NFL previously announced that hitmakers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem,



Capitol Nashville's



Six-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker, author and poet - has been at the forefront of a new wave of contemporary music for more than a decade. Known for experimenting with a range of styles - from psychedelic to classic R&B to incorporating sound healing and the use of sound bowls in her music - the singer/songwriter has collaborated with Drake, Childish Gambino, John Legend, Summer Walker, Big Sean, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The NFL today announced the entertainment lineup for the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The game will air on NBC and Telemundo, and stream live on Peacock.Multi-Grammy-nominated artist MICKEY GUYTON will sing the national anthem. Mickey's groundbreaking debut album Remember Her Name recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album of the Year, the first-ever for a Black artist, plus nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.Six-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker, JHENÉ AIKO will sing America the Beautiful. Jhené's 2020 album Chilombo earned a Grammy nomination 'Album Of The Year.'"On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), acclaimed actress SANDRA MAE FRANK will perform the National Anthem and America the Beautiful in American Sign Language.American urban contemporary gospel duo MARY MARY accompanied by the LA Phil's YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) performing Lift Every Voice and Sing, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, Principal Conductor of the LA Phil's Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.Prior to the game, multi-platinum, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist/DJ/producer, ZEDD, will act as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.In honor of the Air Force's 75th Anniversary year, the service will conduct a first-of-its-kind flyover over SoFi Stadium during the national anthem. The Air Force Heritage Flight will be a formation of a P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, and a F-35A Lightning II.The NFL previously announced that hitmakers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show which will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton "raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place" (NPR). Guyton recently released her critically acclaimed debut album Remember Her Name which was hailed by the Associated Press as "a powerful and personal debut" and Slate as a "scorching reclamation of a genre." With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track "Remember Her Name" also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. This follows last year's groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for "Black Like Me" which she performed as part of the awards ceremony. "Black Like Me" was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was recently named CMT's Breakout Artist of the Year.Six-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker, author and poet - has been at the forefront of a new wave of contemporary music for more than a decade. Known for experimenting with a range of styles - from psychedelic to classic R&B to incorporating sound healing and the use of sound bowls in her music - the singer/songwriter has collaborated with Drake, Childish Gambino, John Legend, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Saweetie and many others. Jhené Aiko crowned a breakthrough year in 2020 with over three billion streams worldwide and three Grammy nominations for her R&B masterpiece, Chilombo, including the prestigious 'Album Of The Year.' Chilombo was nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award for Best Soul/R&B female, two Soul Train Awards, and won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album.



