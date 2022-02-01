Lake Street Dive Announces New North American Spring, Summer Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lake Street Dive has announced a new batch of North American spring and summer 2022 tour dates. Following its previously announced dates in upstate New York in May, which includes a Cooperstown concert with the Avett Brothers
on May 28, the band will head up to Toronto on June 1 and continue through the US East and Midwest, making stops in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, and more, including a return to New York City's Radio
City Music
Hall on September
10. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, February 4, at 10am local time. Lake Street Dive
has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting the Climate Justice
Alliance and their work uniting frontline communities and organizations into a formidable force in the climate movement. A complete list of dates is below.
Lake Street Dive's Obviously, produced by Grammy Award winner Mike Elizondo and released last year on Nonesuch Records, was critically acclaimed and debuted at No. 5 on Billboard's Top Albums chart while also delivering career best chart peaks at No. 1 on Americana/Folk, No. 2 on Current Rock Albums, and No. 2 on Current Alternative Albums charts. In addition, lead single "Hypotheticals" reached No. 2 on the AAA chart and topped both the Non-Commercial and Americana Radio
Singles Chart, all marking career highs for the band. Elizondo has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for his work on Obviously, among other records. The Associated Press said, "You need to make this band part of your life. Lake Street Dive
have never sounded better, full and clear with every instrument given a chance to shine in every song."
Throughout last year, Lake Street Dive
appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Ellen
DeGeneres Show, and CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions. The band's NPR Music
Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, which premiered last spring, can be seen here.
The original members of Lake Street Dive
founded the group in 2004 while attending the New England Conservatory of Music
in Boston. The band features Rachael Price (lead vocals), Bridget Kearney (bass), Mike Calabrese (drums) and Akie Bermiss (keyboards). Since the band's inception they have released seven studio albums, which have an overall consumption in the US of nearly 800,000 units, including more than 445 million streams and 425,000 album sales. The group has toured internationally, performing at major music festivals including Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz, and Newport Folk.
LAKE STREET DIVE ON TOUR
Mar 3 District Live Savannah, GA
Mar 4 Charleston Wine + Food Festival Charleston, SC
Mar 5 Georgia Theatre Athens, GA
Mar 6 Peace Concert Hall Greenville, SC
Apr 21 Moon Crush Miramar Bzeach, FL
May 27 Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Lafayette, NY
May 28 Brewery Ommegang* Cooperstown, NY
May 29 Artpark Lewiston, NY
Jun 1 Queen Elizabeth
Theatre Toronto, ON
Jun 3 Mann Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 4&5 The Green at Shelburn Museum Shelburne, VT
Jun 11&12 Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jun 24 Westville Music
Bowl New Haven, CT
Jun 25 Green River Festival Greenfield, MA
Jun 26 Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJ
Jul 28 Floydfest Floyd, VA
Jul 29 Rock the Ruins Indianapolis, IN
Jul 30 Xcel Energy
Center** St. Paul, MN
Aug 2 Outdoors at Fargo Brewing Fargo, ND
Aug 6 Hinterland Festival St. Charles, IA
Aug 7 Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WI
Aug 10 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI
Aug 14 Chesterfield Amphitheater Chesterfield, MO
Aug 16 ICON Music
Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 17 Rose Music
Center Huber Heights, OH
Aug 20&21 Thompson's Point Portland, ME
Sep 9 The Anthem Washington, DC
Sep 10 Radio City Music
Hall New York, NY
Sep 13 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Sep 16 Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Sep 17 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 1&2 Hollywood Bowl*** Los Angeles, CA
* w/The Avett Brothers
** w/Brandi Carlile
*** w/Jack Johnson