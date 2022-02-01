Lake Street Dive Announces New North American Spring, Summer Tour Dates





*** w/Jack Johnson New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lake Street Dive has announced a new batch of North American spring and summer 2022 tour dates. Following its previously announced dates in upstate New York in May, which includes a Cooperstown concert with the Avett Brothers on May 28, the band will head up to Toronto on June 1 and continue through the US East and Midwest, making stops in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, and more, including a return to New York City's Radio City Music Hall on September 10. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, February 4, at 10am local time. Lake Street Dive has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting the Climate Justice Alliance and their work uniting frontline communities and organizations into a formidable force in the climate movement. A complete list of dates is below.Lake Street Dive's Obviously, produced by Grammy Award winner Mike Elizondo and released last year on Nonesuch Records, was critically acclaimed and debuted at No. 5 on Billboard's Top Albums chart while also delivering career best chart peaks at No. 1 on Americana/Folk, No. 2 on Current Rock Albums, and No. 2 on Current Alternative Albums charts. In addition, lead single "Hypotheticals" reached No. 2 on the AAA chart and topped both the Non-Commercial and Americana Radio Singles Chart, all marking career highs for the band. Elizondo has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for his work on Obviously, among other records. The Associated Press said, "You need to make this band part of your life. Lake Street Dive have never sounded better, full and clear with every instrument given a chance to shine in every song."Throughout last year, Lake Street Dive appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions. The band's NPR Music Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, which premiered last spring, can be seen here.The original members of Lake Street Dive founded the group in 2004 while attending the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. The band features Rachael Price (lead vocals), Bridget Kearney (bass), Mike Calabrese (drums) and Akie Bermiss (keyboards). Since the band's inception they have released seven studio albums, which have an overall consumption in the US of nearly 800,000 units, including more than 445 million streams and 425,000 album sales. The group has toured internationally, performing at major music festivals including Bonnaroo, New Orleans Jazz, and Newport Folk.LAKE STREET DIVE ON TOURMar 3 District Live Savannah, GAMar 4 Charleston Wine + Food Festival Charleston, SCMar 5 Georgia Theatre Athens, GAMar 6 Peace Concert Hall Greenville, SCApr 21 Moon Crush Miramar Bzeach, FLMay 27 Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Lafayette, NYMay 28 Brewery Ommegang* Cooperstown, NYMay 29 Artpark Lewiston, NYJun 1 Queen Elizabeth Theatre Toronto, ONJun 3 Mann Center for the Performing Arts Philadelphia, PAJun 4&5 The Green at Shelburn Museum Shelburne, VTJun 11&12 Roadrunner Boston, MAJun 24 Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CTJun 25 Green River Festival Greenfield, MAJun 26 Count Basie Center for the Arts Red Bank, NJJul 28 Floydfest Floyd, VAJul 29 Rock the Ruins Indianapolis, INJul 30 Xcel Energy Center** St. Paul, MNAug 2 Outdoors at Fargo Brewing Fargo, NDAug 6 Hinterland Festival St. Charles, IAAug 7 Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WIAug 10 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MIAug 14 Chesterfield Amphitheater Chesterfield, MOAug 16 ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OHAug 17 Rose Music Center Huber Heights, OHAug 20&21 Thompson's Point Portland, MESep 9 The Anthem Washington, DCSep 10 Radio City Music Hall New York, NYSep 13 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VASep 16 Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NCSep 17 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NCOct 1&2 Hollywood Bowl*** Los Angeles, CA* w/The Avett Brothers** w/Brandi Carlile*** w/Jack Johnson



