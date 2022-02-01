Khruangbin Adds 2022 Tour Dates W Toro Y Moi & Men I Trust

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Khruangbin, the Houston, Texas
trio who's known for their marriage of sounds from across the world - including reggae dub, surf-rock, Southeast Asian funk, and Middle Eastern soul - announce an additional run of 2022 tour dates in Miami, Berkeley
(CA), Houston, and more with support from Toro Y Moi & Men I Trust.
The atmospheric and eccentric group, which has been on countless global tours and graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, is a live force to be reckoned with. This run will top off the band's extensive European tour (where they will make their headlining debut performance at London's iconic Alexandra
Palace and play cities like Switzerland, Amsterdam, Paris, and more) and the band's debut headlining two-night-run at Radio
City Music
Hall (3.9 & 3.10), solidifying Khruangbin's most monumental tour to date.
Tickets will be available for Presale Wednesday, February 2nd at 10 am Local Time and general on sale begins Friday, February 4th at 10 am Local Time here: https://www.khruangbin.com/tour
Khruangbin and Leon Bridges
will release their collaborative EP, Texas
Moon on February 18th on Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. An extension of the two's chart-topping four-song Texas
Sun journey, Texas
Moon is an introspective stroll through the dark. Crediting their mutual home state for inspiration, Texas
Moon pensively examines Texas' musical perception, while paying homage to the marriage of country and R&B that's become synonymous with the lone star state.
Listen to their recent single "Chocolate Hills" which embraces spacey sensuality as Bridges' honeyed tones ooze into the melody. FADERsays the track could "easily sit next to Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together,' Barry White's 'Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby,' and Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing' on your special bedroom playlist"
KHRUANGBIN 2022 TOUR DATES WITH TORO Y MOI & MEN I TRUST:
Fri, April 29th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music
Center w/ Toro y Moi
Sat, April 30th - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
w/ Toro y Moi
Tue, May 3rd - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte
Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre w/ Toro y Moi
Wed, May 4th - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Toro y Moi
Thur, May 5th - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery w/ Toro y Moi
Sat, May 7th - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre w/ Toro y Moi
Wed, May 11th - Houston, TX - 713 Music
Hall w/ Toro y Moi
Thurs, July 7th - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/ Men I Trust
Fri, July 8th - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre w/ Men I Trust
Sat, July 9th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield w/ Men I Trust
Sun, July 10th - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts w/ Men I Trust
Tues, July 12th - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre w/ Men I Trust
Wed, July 13th - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Men I Trust
Sat, July 16th - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theater w/ Men I Trust.