Khruangbin Adds 2022 Tour Dates W Toro Y Moi & Men I Trust





The atmospheric and eccentric group, which has been on countless global tours and graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, is a live force to be reckoned with. This run will top off the band's extensive European tour (where they will make their headlining debut performance at London's iconic



Tickets will be available for Presale Wednesday, February 2nd at 10 am Local Time and general on sale begins Friday, February 4th at 10 am Local Time here: https://www.khruangbin.com/tour



Khruangbin and



Listen to their recent single "Chocolate Hills" which embraces spacey sensuality as Bridges' honeyed tones ooze into the melody. FADERsays the track could "easily sit next to Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together,' Barry White's 'Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby,' and Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing' on your special bedroom playlist"



KHRUANGBIN 2022 TOUR DATES WITH TORO Y MOI & MEN I TRUST:

Fri, April 29th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady

Sat, April 30th - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com

Tue, May 3rd - Charlotte, NC -

Wed, May 4th - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Toro y Moi

Thur, May 5th - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery w/ Toro y Moi

Sat, May 7th - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre w/ Toro y Moi

Wed, May 11th - Houston, TX - 713

Thurs, July 7th - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/ Men I Trust

Fri, July 8th - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre w/ Men I Trust

Sat, July 9th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield w/ Men I Trust

Sun, July 10th - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts w/ Men I Trust

Tues, July 12th - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre w/ Men I Trust

Wed, July 13th - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Men I Trust

Sat, July 16th - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theater w/ Men I Trust. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Khruangbin, the Houston, Texas trio who's known for their marriage of sounds from across the world - including reggae dub, surf-rock, Southeast Asian funk, and Middle Eastern soul - announce an additional run of 2022 tour dates in Miami, Berkeley (CA), Houston, and more with support from Toro Y Moi & Men I Trust.The atmospheric and eccentric group, which has been on countless global tours and graced nearly every major festival stage in the world, is a live force to be reckoned with. This run will top off the band's extensive European tour (where they will make their headlining debut performance at London's iconic Alexandra Palace and play cities like Switzerland, Amsterdam, Paris, and more) and the band's debut headlining two-night-run at Radio City Music Hall (3.9 & 3.10), solidifying Khruangbin's most monumental tour to date.Tickets will be available for Presale Wednesday, February 2nd at 10 am Local Time and general on sale begins Friday, February 4th at 10 am Local Time here: https://www.khruangbin.com/tourKhruangbin and Leon Bridges will release their collaborative EP, Texas Moon on February 18th on Dead Oceans, in partnership with Columbia Records and Night Time Stories Ltd. An extension of the two's chart-topping four-song Texas Sun journey, Texas Moon is an introspective stroll through the dark. Crediting their mutual home state for inspiration, Texas Moon pensively examines Texas' musical perception, while paying homage to the marriage of country and R&B that's become synonymous with the lone star state.Listen to their recent single "Chocolate Hills" which embraces spacey sensuality as Bridges' honeyed tones ooze into the melody. FADERsays the track could "easily sit next to Al Green's 'Let's Stay Together,' Barry White's 'Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby,' and Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing' on your special bedroom playlist"KHRUANGBIN 2022 TOUR DATES WITH TORO Y MOI & MEN I TRUST:Fri, April 29th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center w/ Toro y MoiSat, April 30th - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena w/ Toro y MoiTue, May 3rd - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre w/ Toro y MoiWed, May 4th - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Toro y MoiThur, May 5th - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery w/ Toro y MoiSat, May 7th - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre w/ Toro y MoiWed, May 11th - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall w/ Toro y MoiThurs, July 7th - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/ Men I TrustFri, July 8th - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre w/ Men I TrustSat, July 9th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield w/ Men I TrustSun, July 10th - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts w/ Men I TrustTues, July 12th - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre w/ Men I TrustWed, July 13th - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Men I TrustSat, July 16th - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theater w/ Men I Trust.



