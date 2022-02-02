UK R&B Singer JVSMINE Shares New Single "No Regrets"





open.spotify.com/artist/08oS3MoYLjPVX3PSN4zSg1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British/Singaporean BBC Introducing-supported R&B singer JVSMINE has returned with her stunning new two-track project, Floating. The project is led by its main single " No Regrets ", a smooth R&B cut that arrives with accompanying visuals directed by Sam Kinsella.Based in south London and raised partly in Fiji, JVSMINE incorporates her diverse background while sharing stories about her life and experiences through honest, soul-baring lyrics and silky vocals, as is the case on the emotional and dreamy " No Regrets ". Speaking further on the new release, JVSMINE says, "This project was created in lockdown over several zoom sessions with co-writer and producer Luke Osborne (NULA)."I feel like I'm always floating and drifting in this life; it's neither bad nor good but I think everyone's in the same boat - no one really knows what they're doing. 'No Regrets' is actually kind of sad, and it came from a sad place within me. At the time of writing it, I was so closed. My views on love and trust weren't great. I don't feel that way anymore, nor do I have regrets but writing this was most definitely part of the healing. Plus, it's a little tune you can just chill and groove to if you want." No Regrets " is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://ffm.to/yqrvre2.opr.www.instagram.com/jvsminemusicwww.facebook.com/jvsminemusictwitter.com/jvsminemusicopen.spotify.com/artist/08oS3MoYLjPVX3PSN4zSg1



