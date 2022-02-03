Stay Alive (Prod. Suga Of BTS)" Original Soundtrack For 7Fates: Chakho Is Coming Exclusively To Webtoon

SEOUL, South Korea (Top40 Charts) WEBTOON, the world's largest digital comics platform, and HYBE have announced today that the official soundtrack "Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)" to HYBE's original story 7FATES: CHAKHO will be released on February 4 at 9 PM ET exclusively on WEBTOON's global service. Created in collaboration with 21st century pop icons BTS, 7FATES: CHAKHO already set a record with 15 million views in two days online.



Produced by BTS' SUGA, "Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)" complements the storyline and atmosphere of 7FATES: CHAKHO with Jung Kook's vocals further enhancing the song's mood. SUGA produced the track based on the actual synopsis of 7FATES: CHAKHO and the webcomic sketch.



The title, "Stay Alive," is a nod to the characters in the story as they try to survive in a vicious world.



Part of the soundtrack will be released on February 4 along with Episode Four of 7FATES: CHAKHO via WEBTOON's global service, and the full version of the song will be released via global streaming platforms on February 10.



The HYBE Original Story 7FATES: CHAKHO is a globally popular webcomic that is updated every Saturday on WEBTOON. It was released in 10 languages around the world through WEBTOON's global service on January 14. Inspired by the "Chakhogapsa'' tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea, the story is an urban fantasy set in the near future.



