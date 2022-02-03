In Celebration Of Bob Marley's 77th Birthday, The Marley Family And UMe Return To Marley's 'Roots' With Seven Commemorative Events Over Seven Days, Culminating February 6



Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Marley Family and UMe will honor the legacy of Bob Marley, commemorating his 77th birthday by honoring his life, legacy, and music with a multitude of in-person, virtual, and philanthropic events.The Marley Family is celebrating the occasion by returning to Marley's Roots. Seven different events over seven days have been curated to give back to the community in Jamaica in observance of his birthday. The scheduled events include a Back To Our Roots beach cleanup and concert as well as a newly curated exhibition at the Bob Marley Museum, titled The 7 Roots of Bob Marley's Livity, which features the work of young, up-and-coming artists. In addition, a new web series of the same name will premiere on Tuff Gong TV, which explores the natural mystic of Reggae Legend and his enduring influence on Jamaica and the world. Marley's Earthstrong festivities culminate on February 6, with a limited-capacity concert celebration at Tuff Gong International, in Kingston, Jamaica which will be live-streamed on Bob Marley's official YouTube channel. In addition, an extraordinary Lion's Den Concert by Stephen Marley from Miami, FL., will also premiere on February 6.Adding to the birthday festivities, "Dreams Of Freedom," the ninth episode of the Webby-nominated 12-part documentary series Legacy, will premiere February 3 at 7am PT/10am ET on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel. Click HERE now to view the trailer for Legacy Episode 9, "Dreams Of Freedom," on Bob Marley's Official YouTube Channel."Dreams Of Freedom" highlights Bob Marley's aspirations for Tuff Gong International to become Motown of Reggae and his spirit of self-reliance. The episode features the voice of Bob Marley, along with interviews with Marley's wife and the matriarch of the Marley Family, Rita Marley, Marley family members, children Cedella, Ziggy, Julian, Rohan, Ky-Mani, and Damian, granddaughter, Donisha Prendergast, along with Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt of the I-Threes, and more.The Marley Brothers (Ziggy, Stephen, Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani Marley) have not released music together in over a decade. "Cornerstone" (a cover of their father Bob Marley's song) is out February 4, the day before the Brothers headline the CaliVibes Festival in Long Beach, CA in celebration of their father's birthday. "Cornerstone" will be available via Ziggy Marley's Tuff Gong Worldwide and Stephen Marley's Ghetto Youth labels.Ziggy will offer an exclusive livestream of his special tribute concert, in honor of his father's birthday reggae icon Bob Marley, which took place on May 30, 2021 at Petco Park in San Diego. Fans around the world can tune in on Friday, February 11th to stream the epic special event. Visit ziggymarley.com for details.Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio (SiriusXM channel 19) plans to air "Bob Marley Roots 77 Birthday Concert," a special concert recorded at Tuff Gong International Studios in Kingston, Jamaica. With a lineup of reggae, roots, and dancehall legends and contemporary stars, all paying tribute - the concert features Marcia Griffiths, Bugle, Amanyea, Tony Rebel, Gyptian, Queen Ifrica, and Black Am I. Hear it live on Tuff Gong Radio on February 6, and then hear it on the SXM App starting February 7.In this digital era, Bob Marley remains one of the most followed posthumous artists on social media, and MARLEY77 serves to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and groundbreaking technology. Special live events, exclusive digital content, recordings, exhibitions, plus rare and unearthed treasures will also be revealed throughout the year. Bob Marley's music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice, and unity, a sentiment needed more than ever. In conjunction with Tuff Gong and UMe, a division of the Universal Music Group, the Marley family will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity, and care is taken to honor Bob's legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century's most important and influential figures.Tune in and subscribe to the Official Bob Marley YouTube channel HERE for more upcoming content celebrating Bob's legacy and contribution to the world.#BobMarley #Roots77Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley Facebook page drawing more than 70 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.



