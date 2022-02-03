Toronto's RnB Trio Powerhouse, Goodbadugly, Release New Single "Next Man"



Toronto's hottest new RnB group, GOODBADUGLY, unveiled their latest single "Next Man" via MADE IN SAUGA/21 Entertainment/Universal Music.

A follow-up to the band's major-label debut track "Would You Mind," "Next Man" arrives just in time for Valentine's Day, telling the time-old tale of friends with aspirations to be more than that and take it to the next level. The song's infectious rhythm delivers a nostalgic feeling that hooks you from beginning to end, becoming the perfect addition to your "vibes" playlist. In true GOODBADUGLY fashion, "Next Man" continues to deliver 'too close to home' lyrics paired with luxurious vocals bringing fans back to the days when the magic of RnB that will get you in your feelings. In an era of bitesize viral snippets and timely trends GOODBADUGLY is bringing more to the table.

On the single, GOODBADUGLY commented: "'Next Man' is a story of confessing the truth of where we stand and where we wanna be in a friendship. When being "just friends" isn't enough. From kids to grown adults, a best friend is someone you rely on and trust with your feelings - I think we all want to have that in an intimate relationship too. That's why so many can relate to the feeling."

The track is accompanied by visuals highlighting an ode to pop culture featuring the band's favourite romantic couples of the 90s and 2000s.

Comprised of Isaiah Peck, Malachi and Reeko Rieffe, Toronto-based three-piece GOODBADUGLY radiate that nostalgic vibe of RnB's golden era of bands and musical collectives while delivering energy congruent with the times - both refreshing and smooth. GOODBADUGLY made their grand entrance in 2021 after months of sharing raw, soulful vocals by teasing original music and covers on social media. (Check out their cover of B5's " All I Do " on RNB Radar, HERE) Signed to Universal Music Canada and managed by 21 Entertainment [Alessia Cara, Fefe Dobson Nelly Furtado], this young group brings unique and individual offerings to the table to create the rare grouping of three Black men making soulful RnB. Between the three rising stars, they have received recognition from OVO radio, Europe Vibe 105.5, Flow 93.5, features from Earmilk, Lyrical Lemonade and Elevator. With more on the horizon, GOODBADUGLY is positioned to be one of the next talked about RnB offering on and off the charts. Stay tuned for much more to come.




