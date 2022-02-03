Recording Artist G Whizz Announces Debut Album, Reveals Track Listing



Since his breakout 2009 single 'Life', a poignant thought provoking ballad about the perils of poverty, G Whizz highly emotive song went on to win the Carivibez TV 2009 Webby Award for the Best Breakthrough Video, The Youth View Award (YVA-Jamaica) and the 2010 EME Award for the "Best New Artist." The singer followed up with a set off a joint Japan, Canada, European and USA Promo Tour and released his debut album "LIVE LIFE & LOVE IT, the project delivered four number one singles on the Japan Charts. His single 'Who Jah Bless' made history in Japan for being the most I-Tunes downloaded single in one week in that country. Thereafter he released "BARTENDER", which peaked at number two on the MTV Dancehall Charts in Africa and was nominated for the Carivibez TV 2012 Webby Award for "INTERNATIONAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of G Whizz JUST WINNING album listening session on his beloved island of Jamaica, and as we commence Reggae Month 2022, the dancehall/reggae multi-talented recording artist has announced and revealed the track listing of his debut album.Slated to be released February 18th under Fams House Studio and distributed by ONErpm, "Just Winning" features 16 tracks produced by Supa Hype, Blaqk Sheep Music, Digital One Productions, Deligets Music and LoneDon Ent among others, and four stellar collaborations, namely Grammy Award-Winning Beenie Man, twice Grammy-nominated Julian Bob Marley, Grammy-nominated Jesse Royal and multi-award nominee songbird Ikaya.On December 28th, the lead single "She Violate" produced by Sean Alaric was released and paired with visuals filmed on location in Kingston, directed by IceyJace, and featuring the lovely model Tishae Richmond. In Keeping with G Whizz's mission is to deliver positive and inspirational messages through music, the song tackles the subject of infidelity, "Well the song is about being in a relationship, and your partner telling you that they need some time away. But really it turned out that they needed a permanent time out because he or she is seeing someone else. "She Violate" but you're staying strong, you are saying no to domestic violence. Unfortunately it is something many can relate to, but I wanted to deliver the message to a catchy beat, so subconsciously you hear me while swaying to the rhythm" explained G Whizz.The 16 track album runs a gamut of life's topics (party anthem, inspirational messages) settled on sounds that journey from the traditional reggae and dancehall, to fusion of Afrobeat and Hip Hop.Pre-order/pre-save "Just Winning" album and instantly get "Live Life" feat Jesse Royal! https://onerpm.link/justwinning"Winning doesn't always mean being first. Winning means you're doing better than you've ever done before. Winning is a mindset. I have won many accolades in my life, many awards and such. But when I say Just Winning, I mean everything from getting up every morning and walking miles to work and feed your family, to a child still waking up to do schooling amid a worldwide pandemic. They are Just Winning as well!" - G WhizzJUST WINNING tracklisting:1. Intro2. Richest3. Winnings4. Vibe feat Beenie Man5. Stop Trust6. She Violate7. Love Gal8. In Love with My Friend feat Ikaya9. Where Did My Baby Go feat Julian Marley10. 4 Seasons11. Girl Come Gi Mi12. Naah Ease Up13. Live Life feat Jesse Royal14. Tribulations15. Hello Music16. Send It OnSince his breakout 2009 single 'Life', a poignant thought provoking ballad about the perils of poverty, G Whizz highly emotive song went on to win the Carivibez TV 2009 Webby Award for the Best Breakthrough Video, The Youth View Award (YVA-Jamaica) and the 2010 EME Award for the "Best New Artist." The singer followed up with a set off a joint Japan, Canada, European and USA Promo Tour and released his debut album "LIVE LIFE & LOVE IT, the project delivered four number one singles on the Japan Charts. His single 'Who Jah Bless' made history in Japan for being the most I-Tunes downloaded single in one week in that country. Thereafter he released "BARTENDER", which peaked at number two on the MTV Dancehall Charts in Africa and was nominated for the Carivibez TV 2012 Webby Award for "INTERNATIONAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR."



