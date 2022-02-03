Sony Music Publishing Signs Dagny To Global Deal









New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia announced the signing of Norwegian singer-songwriter and popstar Dagny to a worldwide publishing agreement. Dagny has quickly become one of Norway's most exciting artists, amassing over 750 million streams and earning critical acclaim from Nylon, Billboard, The Guardian and Harper's Bazaar, to name a few. Among her many achievements, Dagny was nominated for both Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2019 Spellemannprisen Awards (Norwegian Grammys) for the third year in a row. She was also named one of Billboard's '10 Pop Stars To Watch' and VEVO's 'Ones To Watch' in 2017.In 2020, Dagny released her long-awaited debut album Strangers/Lovers, featuring her popular single " Come Over " and her award-winning mega hit "Somebody," which spent 18 weeks at No. 1 on Norwegian radio and in the Top 5 on Spotify. She was also featured in the newly released single " Pretty " by Astrid S, which was released in December of 2021. Dagny has sold out both local and international headliner shows, as well as summer festivals including Øya, British Summer Time and Isle of White. Dagny said, "I'm super excited to be joining the wonderful Sony Music Publishing family! Over the last year I've had the opportunity to get to know the team and I'm very much looking forward to working with them all. I'm especially happy they share my vision of continuing to develop my artist career as well as helping me progress as a songwriter for other artists. I'd like to thank Lasse and Johnny in particular for their support and guidance already! I'm looking forward to what's ahead.""We've been big fans of Dagny for a long time, and it is with much joy and excitement we welcome her to Sony Music Publishing." added Lasse Ewald, VP A&R Scandinavia, Head of European Song Pitching, SMP Scandinavia. "Dagny has consistently proven that she excels as a songwriter on a global scale for not only herself, but also as a co-writer for other international artists - a unique talent that sets her apart and is the best of both worlds for us. We are grateful to be working with Dagny, Juna, Ricardo and the whole team." Dagny first rose to international fame in 2015 with her upbeat and contagious single "Backbeat," which earned chart-topping positions across multiple territories and resulted in over 40 million cumulative streams. Following the success of "Backbeat," Dagny released her critically acclaimed EP Ultraviolet in the same year. Dagny further demonstrated her wide-ranging talent as a songwriter with her hit singles "Wearing Nothing," "Love You Like That," and " Drink About " with SEEB. She also co-wrote Katy Perry's "Never Really Over," which to-date has over 1 billion global streams.



