Crosley Radio Celebrates The Beatles: Get Back Rooftop Concert With Exclusive New Turntable

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Crosley Radio is teaming up with Apple Corps Ltd. to release the exclusive The Beatles Let It Be Anthology Turntable, commemorating the highly-anticipated release of "The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert" on IMAX and the docuseries' release on Blu-ray and DVD. Beatles collectors and vinyl fanatics can find the custom-built turntable exclusively at participating Record Store Day independent record stores across the U.S. on Feb. 8, 2022. The deal was brokered by Thread Shop, Sony Music's licensing and merchandising division.Celebrating The Beatles and love for vinyl music, the custom black Anthology turntable (MSRP $199.95) pays homage to the iconic cover of the Let It Be album with an inset featuring the faces of each member of the band. Each turntable also comes with an 18x24 print of the docuseries' poster. In collaboration with Deer Park Distribution, LLC, Crosley will produce just 1,500 Let It Be turntables for sale at independent record stores across the U.S."While bands and listening formats come and go, love for The Beatles and vinyl music has endured the test of time," said Scott Bingaman, President of Deer Park Distribution, LLC. "Crosley's collaboration combines two classics so that fans and collectors from across generations can celebrate The Beatles' timeless discography and connect with the music they love."This special edition Anthology was uniquely designed for the vinyl lover with specs that are sure to please serious audiophiles and rookie listeners alike. The Crosley Let It Be Anthology Turntable offers:Pre-mounted moving magnetic cartridgeBelt-driven three-speed turntable with pitch controlBuilt-in dynamic stereo speakers and switchable Bluetooth® broadcast & receiveHeadphone jack, RCA output, and AUX inputBuilt-in 45 adapter"Peter Jackson's tremendous docuseries has reignited the already massive Beatles following in a new way for new generations'" said Joe Marziotto, Thread Shop's Vice President of Branding and Licensing. "We're so excited to partner with Crosley to honor the series as it makes its way to box sets and IMAX, sparking even more love for one of our greatest music groups. This turntable is a can't miss for any Beatles fan."As part of Crosley's ongoing collaboration with Record Store Day, this exclusive turntable will be available at participating independent record stores across the U.S."Almost every year, Record Store Day has fun working with Crosley on a special limited-edition turntable made for indie record stores," said Michael Kurtz, Record Store Day Co-Founder. "The Let It Be turntable is super special given the outpouring of love fans have for the Beatles and the amazing success of the Get Back film."To find a participating Record Store Day location, visit https://recordstoreday.com/stores.Tune in to www.crosleyradio.com and @crosleyradio on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more about Crosley's lineup of products.At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio has its roots deeply seeded in history and its eyes turned toward the future. From its revolutionary line of turntables built to bring the love of analog music to a new generation, to its growing" series of high-fidelity units with the discerning listener in mind, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium. In turntables, jukeboxes, radios, and all things vintage-inspired audio, count on Crosley to take you there.Record Store Day, the organization, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS) and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases and other fun things. Record Store Day, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, takes place annually. Record Store Day 2022, the 15th annual celebration of the record store, is April 23.




