Atomic & Luke J West New Release "Paradise"

Atomic teams up with Luke to bring their a brand new release "Paradise." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Atomic project was started in 2008 with an intention of pushing new music into the UK Garage scene. Since starting Atomic has received support from Kiss, 1Xtra, Radio 1, Capital and more and official remixes include Nabiha, The Saturdays, Roll Deep, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Scott & Leon, Scott Garcia, AME, Oxide & Neutrino. Steps plus many more.Atomic has officially remixed for a lot of mainstream artists including The Saturdays. Atomic also works under the Alias Signature but in 2014 revived the guise once again.Luke J West Singer Songwriter currently living in Northern Lincolnshire, England.Luke J has been formally trained and graded through the Royal Associated Board of Music (ABRSM).In more recent times, Luke J's musicianship and collaborative approach has allowed him to forge artistic relationships spanning multiple genres.Luke J regularly records and composes his music in Studio 39, with his close friend John McIntyre (International Multi-Genre Music Producer). As a pair, they have released multiple tracks.Atomic teams up with Luke to bring their a brand new release "Paradise."



