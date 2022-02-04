Chicago R&B Singer Bri 333 Unveils Stunning New Single "No. 9"





Elaborating further on the new release, Bri 333 says, "'No. 9' is about a few things. One, not rushing things, not forcing things, just letting what is supposed to happen for you play out. A lot of the song also embodies the attachments - both positive and negative - that I develop when experiencing deep feelings for someone.



"There's also an underlying element to the song that highlights the switch in the nine emotions. Loving someone nine ways is how to tell someone you love them with all the lives you have, meaning no matter how many times you may evolve or change as a person, you will still have love for that individual no matter the circumstances."

"No. 9" is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.

www.instagram.com/bri3.3.3

twitter.com/BRI333OFFICIAL

www.facebook.com/333bri

